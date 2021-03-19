1 Habit Press Launches Funding Campaign - Allows People to Invest in the future of Knowledge-Based Publishing
SHERIDAN, WY, US, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We believe there are millions of people that have the power to change the world. What they don't have is the power to reach it. Well, We do.
1 Habit Press is a new kind of Publishing Company, changing the world 1 habit & 1 book at a time.
We’ve created the 1 Habit Book Series - Using a model that allows us to share 100 habits of extraordinary people in each book we publish.
And the last eight books we published have all been International Best Sellers.
Our 1 Habit books are available through 39,000 locations worldwide. We publish in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook versions.
What makes us different?
Number 1- We created a proprietary process that allows us to move at rapid speeds, serve market needs, and create books with 100 contributors from concept to print within as little as two weeks.
Number 2- 700 Authors have contributed to our books so far. They bring their networks of 1000s of supporters that believe, promote, and share our story, creating new fans and delivery outlets as we grow.
So, What do we need?
We’re looking to raise $2M - With three main goals in mind.
1)To expand our reach with five new global publishing hubs. This will give us the capacity to publish ten times the amount of books we currently do each month and increase front-end revenues as much as $900,000 a month.
2) We have not spent a penny on advertising to date. We will now build Advertising and social media campaigns that put our books in more hands, in front of more eyes, in more languages than ever before.
3) We will continue to enhance our production processes which allow us to respond to the fast-paced demands of the marketplace which we are creating.
It’s easy to look back and see how we could have improved, how you could have done things better. With 1 Habit, we hope to help our Authors, Readers, and investors move forward, so you never have to look back ever again.
New SEC law opens the doors for investors and up-and-coming new companies to have access to the capital needed to expand.
Starting Monday, March 15th, anyone can invest as little as $100 in 1 habit Press and own a small piece of the future of Knowledge-Based publishing.
In 2012, Congress began to allow anyone to invest in startups. That original law was flawed and not enough startups used it. But now, after nine years of lobbying, the SEC reformed Regulation Crowdfunding. It's a big deal. With the new laws, many more startups like 1 Habit Press can raise money they need to expand.
If you'd like to invest, some highlights:
• Annual revenues have increased 400% in the last year.
• 700 Authors have joined 1 habit Press to be included in books in the last year and a half.
• 1 Habit Press is the first publishing company to raise money under the new SEC rules.
Invest in 1 Habit Press… the future of Knowledge-Based Publishing, Changing the World 1 Habit & 1 Book at a time https://wefunder.com/1.habit.press
To talk with us, text our CEO Direct ☎️ 818-960-6138
Steven Samblis
1 Habit Press, Inc.
