New SY0-601 Security+ Certification Training Available Ahead Of SY0-501 Scheduled Retirement

Training for cybersecurity skills and to pass the Security+ SY0-601 certification exam

Security+ is a typical first InfoSec certification IT job candidates go after. SY0-501 retires July 2021, but ITU Online Training has SY0-601 training ready.

With so many new IT students wanting to pursue this prosperous career field, Security+ is a much requested [cybersecurity] certification training course.” — -Carrie Cameron, CEO of ITU Online

DUNEDIN, FL, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity students are advised that the Security+ SY0-501 certification retires in July of 2021. The replacement course for this IT certification exam, the SY0-601, is now available from ITU Online Training. With over 15 hours of course content via 22 modules, the training will enable cybersecurity students to study remotely for and pursue their new Security+ certification.

Instructor Gordon Shenkle holds the certifications of Security+ and CISSP, having over 30 years of IT experience with 15 of those years specializing in IT security. Students will learn the best real-world troubleshooting practices for identifying and handling cybersecurity incidents.

Security+ from CompTIA is a crucial beginner’s certification when starting a cybersecurity career path. It is recommended that students complete CompTIA A+ and Network+ before starting their Security Plus studies.

“Security Plus incorporates best practices in hands-on troubleshooting to ensure security professionals have practical security problem-solving skills,” Shenkle shares with students in the course. “Cybersecurity professionals with Security+ know how to address security incidents - not just [how to] identify them.”

Various skills that will be focused on are comparing security roles and security controls, being able to explain threat actors and threat intelligence, and performing security assessments in order to identify social engineering attacks or malware. Basic cryptographic concepts, authentication controls, data privacy, account management, network security protocols, and many other topics will also be covered.

Cybersecurity job demand continues to climb, as positions in this field will grow up to 31.2%. This data is according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and this projection lasts all the way up to the year 2029.

“We are very excited about the release of our new SY0-601 course,” says Carrie Cameron, the CEO of ITU Online Training. “Students want the most up-to-date cybersecurity training and with so many new IT students wanting to pursue this prosperous career field, Security+ is a much requested certification training course.”

ITU Online Training recently won two 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for their LMS eLearning system, as well as their individual and team training options. Front line workers and military who are seeking IT training should chat with advisors about discounts to thank them for their service.

About ITU Online Training:

Since 2012, 650K+ students, 200+ companies, and 50+ public entities/schools have used ITU Online Training for crucial IT knowledge. The eLearning company is well-known for their Lifetime Library, which allows students to pay once for continual IT training courses for life.

The Florida-based company delivers a standard for quality with their award-winning training courses. Some of these accolades include four Best in Biz Awards and two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. ITU Online Training welcomes new students to call (855) 488-5327 or visit them online.

Press release written by Amanda Rosenblatt, Public Relations & Marketing at ITU Online Training.

Security+ SY0-601 Training Sample