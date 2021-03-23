SuccessKPI Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status in Applied AI

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessKPI Inc., a leading global SaaS analytics platform for contact center intelligence (CCI), announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning Competency status in the new Applied Artificial Intelligence (Applied AI) category. This designation recognizes that SuccessKPI has demonstrated deep experience and proven customer success building AI-powered solutions on AWS.

Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI commented: “Our team continues to find new and innovative ways to improve end user customer experiences. We achieve this by applying the powerful technical components provided by AWS in a user-friendly pure product set. We work to make our SaaS products highly usable, scalable, and capable of solving problems by enterprise contact centers with 100, 1,000 or 10,000 users.”

AWS launched this new category within the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customers easily and confidently identify and engage highly specialized AWS Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with Applied AI capabilities. With this program expansion, customers will be able to go beyond the current data processing and data science platform capabilities and find experienced AWS Partners such as SuccessKPI who deliver off-the-shelf packages for business applications in the Applied AI space.

“Many companies are reinventing themselves using AWS ML and AI. We are delighted to welcome SuccessKPI as an inaugural AWS Partner in our newly expanded AWS Machine Learning Competency Program,” said Julien Simon, Global AI & ML Evangelist, AWS. “SuccessKPI’s innovation-focused solutions, powered and vetted by AWS, and a proven track record of helping customers, will undoubtedly help many other customers transform their business.”

SuccessKPI achieved AWS Machine Learning Competency status after a thorough examination of the product and success with end users.

“We are proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Machine Learning Competency status in the Applied AI category, after undergoing the rigorous validation by the AWS technical team,” said Piyush Patel, CTO of SuccessKPI.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.



About SuccessKPI

Founded in 2015, SuccessKPI is a pure SaaS analytics platform for cloud-based Contact Center Intelligence (CCI). With SuccessKPI, customers can get started in minutes to transform operational performance on cloud CCaaS platforms and improve their customer experience with actionable analytics. Through the power of the cloud and AI, the SuccessKPI serverless platform offers contact center teams and business executives a 360-degree view of the contact center across all channels, including voice, text, chat, SMS, and email. Key SuccessKPI components enable speech and text analytics, machine scoring, quality management, sentiment analytics, and bring forward a powerful enterprise data warehouse and business intelligence (BI) layer. This rich BI-layer combines the automated insights on top of traditional call center metrics including agent statistics, queue statistics, and workforce management metrics with third-party data from leading CRM platforms. Automation, alerts, and agent assistance can be harnessed by the Artificial Intelligence tools provided in the patent-pending Playbook Builder. To learn more about SuccessKPI, visit https://successkpi.com/