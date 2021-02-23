SuccessKPI Announces Executive Leadership Team Appointments and the Formation of the SuccessKPI Advisory Board

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA , USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessKPI Inc., a leading, global SaaS analytics platform for contact centers, announced today a series of executive appointments to the leadership team and the launch of the SuccessKPI Advisory Board.

Dave Rennyson, an early advisor and investor in SuccessKPI, joined full time as CEO in 2020. He is now joined by a passionate group of customer-obsessed and results-oriented executives with broad experience in the contact center industry and in all phases of corporate growth. Dave served in various senior executive roles at MicroStrategy, Genesys, Angel, and Verizon.

Piyush Patel joins SuccessKPI as Chief Technology Officer bringing 20 years of product engineering and operations experience in enterprise software including leading analytics, big data and AI based platform development in the contact center space. Piyush has held key roles at Deloitte, Amazon, Genesys and Angel.

Praphul Kumar joins SuccessKPI as Chief Product Officer, bringing nearly 20 years of experience in Customer Experience, AI and Analytics. Praphul is a visionary who has held leadership positions at Angel and Genesys where he built and launched many highly successful CX products.

Carlos Madrid, Vice President Global Customer Success joins with more than 20 years of experience in sales, sales engineering and customer success at MicroStrategy, and is an expert in embedded analytics applications.

Praphul Kumar said: “For many of us, our time building Angel into a premier CCaaS platform remains the highlight of our careers. We built an organization together that was extremely customer focused, incredibly innovative, and just plain fun to work on. With Dave at the helm, we will again achieve great things but most importantly build a beautiful culture along the way.”

Dave Rennyson said: “SuccessKPI is a product centric company focused on doing great things for our customers. With these three executives, we will innovate at a tireless pace while remaining extremely focused on the short and long term needs of our enterprise clients operating large contact centers. I am so grateful and energized to be joined by these former colleagues and industry veterans.”

Today also marks the inauguration of the SuccessKPI advisory board. SuccessKPI is a rich platform with enterprise scale and seeks to serve the largest contact center operations worldwide in pursuit of transforming customer experience. To power this mission, SuccessKPI has tapped into a diverse and creative group of individuals to drive this next stage of growth. The inaugural group of advisors includes:

Kenneth Frank. Kenneth is currently the CEO of Turning Technologies, an education technology company. Kenneth has held key roles at Kibo Software, Aptean Software, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Bell Laboratories and BellSouth Telecommunications.

Don Keane. Don is currently the SVP of Marketing at SmartLinx, a leading HCM solution provider. Don has held key roles at Genesys, MicroStrategy, Angel, EarthLinks, Intuit, Citrix, General Mills, and Rust-Oleum.

Kate Lynch. Kate is a seasoned communications executive with extensive Silicon Valley / EMEA experience working with enterprise software brands. Kate has held key roles at Juniper Networks/Ericsson joint venture, OpenText, and MicroStrategy.

Mark Turner was most recently at Genesys, where he served as the global head of sales. During this period, he transformed the business into a high growth SaaS company, uniquely focused on innovation and customer results.

Mark Turner commented: “It took one demonstration of SuccessKPI and I was sold. This SaaS product provides a key missing ingredient to the CCaaS market. This team will do great things to solve problems at scale for the enterprise contact center.”

Dave Rennyson added: “I am humbled to be joined by such a diverse and influential group of executives and technologists. Their experience and insight will be indispensable to our executive team as we build a beautiful business and set a course for continued triple digit growth in the years ahead.”

For more details about the executive team, please check out the SuccessKPI Leadership page here: https://successkpi.com/leadership/

For information about the advisory board, please check out the SuccessKPI Advisory Board page here: https://successkpi.com/advisory-board/

About SuccessKPI

Founded in 2015, SuccessKPI is a pure SaaS analytics platform for cloud-based contact centers. With SuccessKPI, customers can get started in minutes to transform operational performance on cloud CCaaS platforms and improve their customer experience with actionable analytics. Through the power of the cloud and AI, this serverless platform offers contact center and business executives a 360-degree view of the contact center across all channels including voice, text, chat, SMS and email. Key SuccessKPI components enable speech and text analytics, machine scoring, quality management, sentiment analytics, and bring forward a powerful enterprise data warehouse and business intelligence (BI) layer. This rich BI-layer combines the automated insights on top of traditional call center metrics including agent statistics, queue statistics, and workforce management metrics with third-party data from leading CRM platforms. Automation, alerts, and agent assistance can be harnessed by the Artificial Intelligence tools provided in the patent-pending Playbook Builder. To learn more about SuccessKPI, visit https://successkpi.com/.

