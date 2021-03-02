SuccessKPI Awarded Certifications in PCI DSS, SOC2, HIPAA

Recognition of commitment to extreme privacy and data security

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessKPI Inc., a leading, global SaaS analytics platform for contact center intelligence (CCI), is proud to announce the renewal and completion of PCI DSS Level 1, SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA compliance certifications. SuccessKPI policies and procedures meet the highest and most specific industry benchmarks and are audited and certified annually in accordance with leading security and operation performance standards.

This certification is further recognition of a primary business objective of the company: protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer and end user data. The SuccessKPI SaaS Platform has been architected from the ground up with security, scalability, and performance in mind. The architecture leverages the most flexible and secure cloud computing platforms available today from third party cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As an AWS Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions partner, SuccessKPI passed additional rigorous examination of the business, commercial, technical, operational and security elements of the SuccessKPI platform.

Piyush Patel, CTO of SuccessKPI said, “We are extremely proud of this accomplishment, and of the team who made it happen. Attaining third party certification for all three standards and across all four SuccessKPI SaaS modules is an industry first and therefore a remarkable achievement.”

“Our approach to security and scalability was driven by the needs of our large enterprise contact center customers,” said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. “We are thrilled to provide a superior serverless product that helps them achieve differentiation and leadership in their own industries.”

To learn more, download the “SuccessKPI Security” whitepaper available at https://successkpi.com/security-whitepaper/. Click here to find additional details on the underlying security processes, product features, cloud and network architecture, and shared responsibility model of the SuccessKPI platform.

About SuccessKPI

Founded in 2015, SuccessKPI is a pure SaaS analytics platform for cloud-based Contact Center Intelligence (CCI). With SuccessKPI, customers can get started in minutes to transform operational performance on cloud CCaaS platforms and improve their customer experience with actionable analytics. Through the power of the cloud and AI, the SuccessKPI serverless platform offers contact center teams and business executives a 360-degree view of the contact center across all channels, including voice, text, chat, SMS and email. Key SuccessKPI components enable speech and text analytics, machine scoring, quality management, sentiment analytics, and bring forward a powerful enterprise data warehouse and business intelligence (BI) layer. This rich BI-layer combines the automated insights on top of traditional call center metrics including agent statistics, queue statistics, and workforce management metrics with third-party data from leading CRM platforms. Automation, alerts, and agent assistance can be harnessed by the Artificial Intelligence tools provided in the patent-pending Playbook Builder. To learn more about SuccessKPI, visit https://successkpi.com/.