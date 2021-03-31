BostonSight® Expands Scleral Lens Portfolio With New Diameter Range
BostonSight® has expanded its range of BostonSight SCLERAL lens offerings, adding 16mm, 16.5mm, and 17mm diameters to its product portfolio.
We are empowering practitioners to make the best scleral lens choice for their patients and to find the best fit earlier in their eye health journey.”NEEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization and research center dedicated to saving sight and improving quality of life for patients, announced today that it has expanded its range of BostonSight SCLERAL lens offerings. BostonSight SCLERAL lenses are now available in 16mm, 16.5mm, and 17mm diameters in addition to the 18mm, 18.5mm, and 19mm diameters, which were originally introduced in 2017.
— Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO
Each series is part of a “triple-play” FitKit™ diagnostic set, which includes three diameters per set, right and left anatomical designs to address unique scleral shape profiles, and BostonSight SCLERAL’s step-by-step FitGuide™.
“Scleral lenses are an effective solution for dry eye disease, keratoconus, corneal damage, and other corneal diseases,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “BostonSight SCLERAL is a data-driven lens design that provides an efficient and predictable fit. By expanding our product portfolio to include more diameter options, we are empowering practitioners to make the best scleral lens choice for their patients and to find the best fit earlier in their eye health journey.”
BostonSight SCLERAL lenses come with a range of SMART features to benefit patients. The “One Lens. Designed Your Way.” model provides practitioners with everything they need to be successful, at an all-inclusive price with no surprise add-on costs.
-Oval Optic Zones built into the lenses assist with better lens centration and more predictable and reliable fitting endpoints.
-SplineCurve™ Technology allows for parameter change independence.
-SmartChannel™ Technology facilitates fitting lenses over anatomical obstacles, promotes tear-exchange, and minimizes suction.
-SmartSight™ Technology provides superior quantitative and qualitative vision with built-in front surface eccentricity and custom HOA correction.
BostonSight SCLERAL’s lenses have remarkable fitting results. Ninety percent of fits achieve optimal vision with the built-in SmartSight™ Technology, 75% of fits are achieved with the go-to standard lens from the FitKit™, and 65% of fits don’t require haptic design change.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight has saved the sight of thousands of individuals suffering from ocular surface disease, corneal disease, injury, or damage. Founded in 1992, the Needham, MA, Center of Excellence for PROSE™ Treatment includes a clinic, research center, state-of-the-art FDA-certified and ISO-compliant manufacturing lab, and patient and family support center. BostonSight PROSE™ Treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL was launched to expand access to scleral lenses. Eye care practitioners achieve a simple, effective scleral lens fit that provides optimal vision and comfort for patients while attaining long-term eye health. Lenses are available in North America directly from BostonSight SCLERAL and ABB Optical, and globally through partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
