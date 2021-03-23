ROTHENBERGER Accelerates its Sales Performance with Contentserv
The PIM/DAM solution will help ROTHENBERGER provide its worldwide trading partners with extensive and accurate product content more efficiently in the future.
We look forward to both maintaining and delivering high-quality product content across all marketing channels much easier in the future.”ERMATINGEN, THURGAU, SWITZERLAND, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contentserv, the global Product Experience Platform provider, announces its cooperation with the ROTHENBERGER Group, a leading international manufacturer of pipe tools and machines for plumbing, heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, gas, and environmental technologies, which unites eight strong brands under its umbrella. By choosing Contentserv and its implementation partner parsionate, ROTHENBERGER aims to improve operational efficiency to provide its trading partners with rich, up to date and accurate channel-ready product content across all touchpoints. The ROTHENBERGER brand will be the first brand of the Group to leverage Contentserv in the European region.
ROTHENBERGER develops, produces, and sells about 5,000 tooling solutions and machines used in construction and maintenance markets through specialized dealers. To keep up in an increasingly digitized business, ROTHENBERGER decided to consolidate its infrastructure and implement a modern, scalable PIM solution to enable efficient data management and syndication capabilities.
"Contentserv and parsionate immediately understood our requirements and proposed good solutions for our use case. We look forward to both maintaining and delivering high-quality product content across all marketing channels much easier in the future," says Bastian Seib, Marketing Officer Digital / Commerce at the ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge GmbH.
By leveraging Contentserv as a central source for all product information and digital assets, the ROTHENBERGER Group can significantly reduce the time and effort required for data maintenance. Furthermore, the company will simplify team collaboration by leveraging automated workflows and improve its overall data quality. The ROTHENBERGER Group also expects a significant performance increase in delivering product data to multiple channels and its specialized trade through Contentserv's syndication functionality.
"Many manufacturers rely on Contentserv because we understand their needs and can immediately put them into practice. We are certain that by using Contentserv, ROTHENBERGER will be able to accelerate its time-to-market significantly and thus sustainably optimize product sales and be well-positioned for future market requirements. Together with our partner parsionate, we will closely support them in this process," says Manuel Dirnhofer, General Manager Sales DACH at Contentserv.
Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.
By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer rich, relevant, and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers' expectations.
