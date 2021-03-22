Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction kicks off to improve safety along US 101 at Morse Creek

Expect overnight lane closures through late summer

PORT ANGELES – Safety improvements are coming to US 101 at Morse Creek in Clallam County.

As soon as Monday, April 5, Active Construction, Inc. crews working for Washington State Department of Transportation will begin site preparations near Cottonwood Lane. Work activities will take place at night when traffic volumes are lower. Travelers can expect reduced speeds and overnight lane closures with flaggers while crews transform the highway.

Weekly construction schedule

  • Work begins at 8 p.m. each Monday through Thursday and lasts until 7 a.m. the following morning.

During overnight hours, crews will construct a raised, landscaped median, narrow the travel lanes from 12 feet to 11 feet, and implement other proven traffic calming measures. The highway will return to two-way travel conditions during daytime hours until all work is complete.

“We heard from the community how important this transportation link is,” said WSDOT Olympic Regional Administrator John Wynands. “A boulevard-style design at Morse Creek and a targeted reduced speed limit will address serious crossover-type collisions and improve safety for all modes of travel.”

WSDOT encourages travelers to slow down in work zones and watch out for crew members. Work is expected to wrap up in late summer 2021.

Olympic Peninsula travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.

