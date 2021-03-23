Fw: Exit 12 I89
The exit 12 southbound on ramp is now re-opened to traffic.
Crystal Golden
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
M.A.T Member
WILLISTON PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The interstate 89 exit 12 on ramp southbound, just off VT RT 2a in Williston is closed right now due to a vehicle rollover. Please seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. More information will be provided as available. Please drive carefully.
