Middlesex Barracks - Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301101

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/23/21, 0001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, MM 57, northbound, Middlesex

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Harris Eagle

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waban, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 89, in Middlesex for a speeding violation. The vehicle was traveling at 105 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. The operator, Eagle, was issued a citation for negligent operation and released. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 05/06/21.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/21, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Crista Maurice

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648