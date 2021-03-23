Middlesex Barracks - Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301101
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/23/21, 0001 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, MM 57, northbound, Middlesex
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Harris Eagle
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waban, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 89, in Middlesex for a speeding violation. The vehicle was traveling at 105 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. The operator, Eagle, was issued a citation for negligent operation and released. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 05/06/21.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/21, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Crista Maurice
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648