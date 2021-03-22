Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Iowa Judicial Branch Launches Interactive Court Forms for Name Change Petitions

Court users in Iowa can now complete a name change petition online using a free, easy step-by-step process on any computer, tablet, or smartphone anywhere in the state. Anyone without easy access to a computer, tablet, or smartphone can use the public access computer at any county courthouse in Iowa. 

Iowans now have access to three sets of Iowa Interactive Court Forms. These interactive forms are filled automatically based on the user’s answers to an online questionnaire. The latest release of interactive forms is for citizens filing a name change for adults and minor children. Citizens looking to complete a petition for a name change, small claims case, or dissolutions of marriage that do not involve minor or dependent adult children can find these interactive forms on the judicial branch website at iowacourts.gov/for-the-public/representing-yourself/iowa-interactive-court-forms/.   Name change petitioners can create an account, save responses to the questionnaire, and complete the process from any computer or smart phone. Once the petitioner completes the questionnaire, he or she can print off, sign, pay the filing fee, and electronically file the petition with the court..

The Iowa Access to Justice Commission recommended the judicial branch develop interactive court forms as an innovative way to promote access to justice for individuals who cannot afford legal counsel or who choose to represent themselves in civil cases. The commission is exploring ways to best assist unrepresented Iowans who may have difficulties accessing the Iowa justice system. Contact your county clerk of court office or send questions to formshelp@iowacourts.go

