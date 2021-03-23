The Best Performing Pulsed IR Sources
EOC offers the best IR source for detectors requiring a pulsed IR Source. The output (gain) is 2.5 to 5 times higher than the 2nd best. Best for gas detection.
These infrared radiation sources are pulsable thermal emitters with a near black-body emittance. They out-perform traditional IR sources with greater optical power out & more efficiency (less power).”SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EOC offers the best IR source for detectors requiring a pulsed IR Source. Even at half the modulation rate, the output (gain) is 2.5 to 5 times higher than the 2nd best (see the graphics). These sources are the best for applications like gas detection.
These infrared radiation sources are pulsable thermal emitters with a near black-body emittance. They out-perform traditional IR sources with greater optical power out and more efficiency (less power in). They offer:
1. Patented nanotechnology achieves higher efficiency.
2. Patented emitter set-up made of a high-melting metal, the free-standing monolithic radiating element and the nanostructured emitter surface.
3. Lower element temperature of 600°C increases lifetime.
These IR emitters are great for many projects where power and performance are important. The emitters are:
• More stable
• Less or no drift
• A lot more power (2.5 to 5 times the sensor gain)
• A lot less noise (very important)
They are available in standard TO-39 packaging, SMD for small size & lower cost and high power TO-8 packaging.
Numerous performance advantages are achieved in many applications:
1. SMD emitters are great for many projects where size and power are issues (portable devices and others).
2. High power applications (TO39 and TO8 packages) where you can get more power out with the same or less power in.
