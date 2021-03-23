The Best Performing Pulsed IR Sources

EOC's Pulse Sensor Outperforms the Competition Small SMD Package for Consumer Applications

EOC offers the best IR source for detectors requiring a pulsed IR Source. The output (gain) is 2.5 to 5 times higher than the 2nd best. Best for gas detection.

These infrared radiation sources are pulsable thermal emitters with a near black-body emittance. They out-perform traditional IR sources with greater optical power out & more efficiency (less power).” — Gunter Bostelmann