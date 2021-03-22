Public can comment on several proposed rule changes at public meeting

Idaho Fish and Game wants to hear from the public about dockets of proposed rule changes. The comment period opened on March 3. To view the negotiated rulemaking notices, visit https://adminrules.idaho.gov/bulletin/2021/03.pdf.

People can view and comment on each of the rulemaking proposals by visiting Fish and Game’s public comment page, or by following the respective links below. The deadline for comments for each is indicated under each individual proposal.

There will also be public negotiated rulemaking meetings for each of the proposals. People have the option of attending the meetings via telephone/videoconference, but must sign up by March 23 for the March 25 meeting, and by March 26 for the March 31 meeting.

The meeting dates and times, as well as instructions on how to sign up for them, can also be found by following the links below for each proposed rule.

Summaries of the potential rule changes include:

Consolidation of current/pending language for upland game animal and game bird hunting rules and potential changes: This rulemaking proposal would consolidate current/pending rule language for Rules Governing the Taking of Upland Game Animals (IDAPA 13.01.07) and Rules Governing the Taking of Game Birds (IDAPA 13.01.09) into one chapter and revise some existing rules.

Deadline to comment: March 24

Potential change to outfitter set-aside rule for general hunt elk and deer tags: This rulemaking proposal would increase the annual limits of deer and elk tags set-aside for allocation to outfitters for their clients not to exceed the statutory maximum of 25% of the nonresident general deer and elk tag annual limits

Deadline to comment: March 24

For more information about the rulemaking process, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/about/rulemaking.