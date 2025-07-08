Submit Release
Recent grizzly bear sightings are a reminder that North Idaho is bear country

As summer unfolds and wild berries begin to ripen across the landscape, bears are on the move—and recent sightings in the Panhandle are a good reminder that humans share this landscape with wildlife. It’s time to secure attractants and be proactive in living responsibly in bear country.

Black bears and grizzly bears alike are driven by their powerful sense of smell, actively searching for food to build up fat reserves for the winter months. Unsecured garbage, chickens, pet food, compost and even barbecue grills can all draw bears into human spaces. Once a bear learns to associate homes or campsites with easy meals, it often returns—and that can put both people and bears at risk.

