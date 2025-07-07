Submit Release
Announcing Idaho Fish and Game’s newest podcast series ‘Shootin’ the Bull’

Shootin’ the Bull will air on the first Wednesday of every month and cover a wide range of Idaho Fish and Game topics, including fish and wildlife biology, game warden tales, Fish and Game’s history, Commissioners, and more. 

On July 9, our first episode will include two esteemed special guests, Commissioners Ron Davies (Salmon Region) and Don Ebert (Clearwater Region). Hit the link below or hit play on the web player to listen to the episode before it hits your favorite streaming service.

