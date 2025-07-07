Nampa Fish Hatchery is closed to the public as Phase 2 of major construction project ramps up

Effective immediately, the Nampa Fish Hatchery is closed to visitors as construction crews begin Phase 2 of the ongoing rebuild of the facility.

Work during Phase 2 will consist of ripping out existing hatchery raceways and rebuilding new ones with updated technology and infrastructure improvements. The closure will remain in place for upwards of three years. Unlike Phase 1, Fish and Game will not be offering limited, guided access in Phase 2.

“Due to the scope of this phase of the construction project, it’s just not feasible or safe to allow any public access while work is ongoing” said Nampa Hatchery Manager Andrew Endicott. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we progress through Phase 2; the work is extensive but it’s critically important, because it is going to increase our ability to produce quality rainbow trout for Idaho anglers.”

Fish and Game completed Phase 1 of the work at the Nampa Hatchery in 2024, which included improvements to the settling pond and outflow structures.