Fort Boise WMA Boat Ramp Access Closed for Construction

Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area’s (WMA) main entrance road, which offers access to the WMA boat ramp on the Snake River, will soon be closed for pipeline and culvert installation. Old Fort Boise Road will be closed beginning March 23, with construction scheduled to be concluded by March 31.

The work is part of the ongoing wetland restoration efforts at Fort Boise WMA.

Boaters and anglers planning to access the Snake River during the closure are encouraged to use the boat ramp just west of Fish and Game’s Martins Landing Access Site at the end of Scott Pit Road. For other WMA visitors, the parking area at Bar Diamond Lane will provide access to the WMA during construction.

For more information regarding the repair project, contact Fish and Game’s Fort Boise WMA office at 208-722-5888.

- IDFG -

