MilliporeSigma expands operations in Verona

$65 million expansion will create approximately 50 full-time jobs

MADISON, WI. MARCH 17, 2021 – MilliporeSigma, a leading life science company, is expanding its facility in Verona — a $65 million project expected to create approximately 50 new jobs starting this year.

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $200,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits MilliporeSigma will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created.

“Wisconsin is proud to have innovative and forward-thinking companies like MilliporeSigma develop here,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Companies have a choice when deciding to expand, and MilliporeSigma’s decision to invest in Verona is a testament to Wisconsin’s strong business climate and dedicated workforce.”

MilliporeSigma plans to increase its Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) and Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) manufacturing capacity through a two-story building expansion of its Verona facility. This expansion will accommodate projected growth and provide an audit-ready facility that meets customer and internal quality requirements.

The new, 70,000-square-foot building will be one of MilliporeSigma’s largest dedicated HPAPI manufacturing facilities. MilliporeSigma provides contract manufacturing services for its customers to prepare their pharmaceutical drugs. With more than 35 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of small molecules, biologics and ADC technologies, MilliporeSigma offers extensive experience in both clinical and commercial manufacturing. The company’s comprehensive service portfolio combines the steps of drug development and production — from pre-clinical to commercial — from a single source. This consolidation helps reduce risk and streamlines the process of getting therapies to patients faster.

In addition to the roughly 50 new jobs expected to be created by MilliporeSigma, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 43 additional jobs in the region. Those new jobs are expected to generate $182,448 in state income tax revenue annually.

MilliporeSigma has four locations in Wisconsin focused on both biochemical production and manufacturing of complex, multi-step organic syntheses of active pharmaceutical ingredients and key intermediates.

“I want to congratulate MilliporeSigma and their expansion venture in Verona,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach. “It is great to see business development like this expansion that will contribute to the economic growth of our communities.”

“I applaud the efforts of MilliporeSigma in their expansion and appreciate the employment opportunities to be created for individuals in the 80th Assembly District,” said state Rep. Sondy Pope. “In addition, the support from WEDC, under Governor Evers’ leadership, shows that investing in a range of businesses can stimulate economic development that benefits us all.”