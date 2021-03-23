Nucleus Network launches “Participate for a Mate” campaign encouraging Aussies to sign up for clinical trials
Due to the lack of international visitors, Clinical Trial provider Nucleus Network is encouraging Australians to "Participate for a Mate".MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research shows that 1 in 2 Australians suffer from a chronic health condition . It might be a family member, a friend, or a best mate, and by joining a clinical trial, participants can potentially make a real difference in the lives of someone they care about.
These conditions range from common ailments such as arthritis and psoriasis through to life-altering impairments such as cancers and autoimmune diseases.
Developing new or improved treatments requires research and study into potential pharmaceutical candidates, and a key part of these development processes are clinical trials.
Before the current pandemic, backpackers and international students were the largest group of people willing to participate in clinical trials in Australia, being able to earn some money while continuing to remain in a capital city or continue to study.
With travel restrictions in effect, short-term arrivals have been reduced by an incredible amount. This has had an effect on many industries that rely on these travelers, such as hospitality, fruit picking as well as clinical trials.
With COVID-19 travel restrictions unlikely to be lifted for some time, Australians have stepped up in record numbers to help clinical trials to proceed, allowing a whole new range of treatments that may benefit people they know to proceed to the next phase of development.
With that spirit in mind, Nucleus Network today launches the “Participate for a Mate” campaign.
For the next few months, Nucleus Network is encouraging people to “Participate for a Mate” and register for a clinical study.
Participants are key partners in clinical trials. There are many reasons why people choose to join a study, but one of the most common is that they want to help someone.
Part of this campaign is to demystify the process. We’ve spoken to 18 recent participants about their experiences, and have been overwhelmed at the courage and altruistic spirit shared by all of them, as well as the hundreds of our other participants that come through our clinics in Melbourne and Brisbane.
This campaign will be supported with the input from some participants where they explain their concerns, motivations, and other feelings around participating in a clinical trial with nucleus Network.
A list of our featured participants along with a short sample of some of their quotes can be found here: nucleusnetwork.com/mate
Participants are also compensated for their time at a rate of up to $360 per day, with the length and total payment of trials varying according to the specific study protocol.
“We wanted to put out a campaign like this to remove some of the mystery around clinical trials,” says Nucleus Network Marketing Director Mari Ericksen. “We see a lot of questions on social media asking about what it is like to participate or what sort of people join a study, and we thought rather than tell them from our perspective, we would open it up to responses from people who have actually been a part of the trials.”
“We are delighted that so many Nucleus Network participants wanted to take part in this campaign, each of them with their own motivations and stories, but united in the desire to help others with a better quality of life. Their stories are really heartening.”
The campaign will continue for four months and includes advertising on social media, billboards, public transport, and radio. People are encouraged to join the conversation via the hashtag #ParticipateForAMate
