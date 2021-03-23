Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Acquires Pacific Landscape Group (PLG) Accelerating Growth Strategy
Acquisition of Pacific Landscape Group (PLG) Strengthens Harvest Landscape's Southern California Footprint.
The acquisition of PLG is one of many as part of an aggressive growth strategy to gain market share and expand the business.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of commercial landscape maintenance services in Southern California, announced today the acquisition of Pacific Landscape Group (PLG). The purchase supports Harvest Landscape's growth strategy and broadens its relationships with key clients throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
Harvest Landscape is committed to providing the very best in landscape maintenance, design, renovation, and arboriculture services. With a team approaching 500 trained landscape professionals, many of whom have been with the company for decades, Harvest Landscape oversees more than 10,000 acres in some of the region's most exclusive communities and commercial properties.
"I have great respect for what Jeff and his team have built at PLG. I am committed to creating a positive experience for both clients and employees during this transition," said Steven Schinhofen, CEO, "The acquisition of PLG is one of many as part of an aggressive growth strategy to gain market share and expand the business."
"Harvest is a family-owned business built on three generations of experience. They have built their reputation on many years of superior service and exceptional care, particularly in understanding the science behind our industry and the importance of proper maintenance and resource conservation. This allows them to extract the most beauty and value out of a landscape," said Jeffrey Sparrow, Owner of PLG, "They are one of the industry's top green companies, and I am confident that PLG clients and employees will appreciate the positive changes as a result of this acquisition."
"Both Harvest and PLG shared synergies within their respective customer portfolios. This synergy allows for a seamless transition for PLG customers to blend into the Harvest family," shared Bill Tolmasoff, CFO, "We are excited to build upon what Jeff and the team have built at PLG. "
ABOUT HARVEST LANDSCAPE ENTERPRISES, INC.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim, California, is a full-service landscape provider focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions through skilled technicians, technology, and a sustainable approach for homeowner's associations, commercial properties, and new construction throughout Southern California.
