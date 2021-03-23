Rustam Irani Joins Bisk as Senior Vice President, Marketing
Higher education executive brings 20 years of strategic and operational experience to the company’s senior leadership teamTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, announced the appointment of Rustam Irani to Senior Vice President, Marketing.
Irani brings more than two decades of experience to the role where he will lead marketing strategy and operations for Bisk’s extensive portfolio of online degree and certificate programs from top-tier, non-profit universities.
“Rustam comes to Bisk with deep industry experience and a proven track record of combining data-driven insights with world-class brand stewardship,” said Bisk CEO, Mike Bisk. “As our partner portfolio continues to expand, Rustam brings an incredible breadth of digital marketing expertise to accelerate growth and advance the success of our university partners.”
Irani most recently served as SVP of Strategy and Growth Operations at global adtech company Digital Media Solutions where he managed a portfolio of universities, trade schools and online program management partners. Previously, Irani was VP of Marketing for 2U and led the digital marketing efforts across a global bootcamp product line for university partners. Irani has served in a variety of executive marketing roles including VP of Marketing at Ultimate Medical Academy and Chief Operating Officer at The Media Crew. He was also the Co-Founder of mobile marketing startup GigaTap.
“Bisk has a long-standing reputation of impacting lives through innovations in education over the last 50 years,” Irani said. “I am thrilled to be part of the team and passionate about helping our partner universities grow and students succeed by improving access to quality, workforce-relevant education.”
Irani holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from The University of Florida and a Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of Notre Dame, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
