Parsifal Corporation Celebrates 40th Anniversary in 2021
Fairfield, ME, (March 23, 2021) – Parsifal Corporation is proud to announce a major milestone in reaching 40 years of service as the world’s leading relocation auditing, consulting and procurement technology firm. Parsifal’s outstanding management team has over 300 years of experience as HHG Relocation Subject Matter Experts (SME). Parsifal SMEs focus on creating world class service along with state of the art technology solutions.
Mark Olsen, President and CEO, relays that he is “… particularly proud of the commitment and loyalty of our professional staff which have impressive tenure statistics.” The most current numbers show that 42% of Parsifal staff have a tenure of 10 years plus, while more than 19% can now claim 20 years or more of dedicated employment at the company.
Despite the global slowdown caused by the Covid 19 shutdowns, demand for industry technology has been growing and has been a great boost to company morale during these difficult times.
A 30 year Parsifal veteran and Manager, Jo Hadley, recently shared how “this journey (at Parsifal) has opened the door to many opportunities, friendships…… and I gained a ‘second family’. I love what I do, love my Parsifal family, and pray for many more years to come.”
This kind of sentiment is not unusual at Parsifal Corporation. Others with impressive tenures include Mark Olsen (CEO) 40 years, Cliff Cannon (CMO) 25 years, Antoinette LaPetina (CTO) 31 years, Dayle Gervais (Sr. Auditor) 25 years; Barb Benoit (Mgr. Audit training) 29 years, Tina Stewart (Mgr. Integration) and Peggy Barnet (Auditor) 32 years.
Parsifal Corporation services and products are in constant global operation in over 120 countries, with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal assists clients in obtaining best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.
Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are passionately dedicated to our craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and transparency through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.
To find out how our expert services and relocation procurement technologies can assist your company, please visit us at www.parsifalcorp.com for more information.
