I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 3-15-2021

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 3/15/2021

· I-70 Eastbound was closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) for phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project.

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East was closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures are anticipated to continue until the end of September.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.

· There were single lane closures on Route 40 Eastbound and Westbound between the Kruger Street intersection and the Overbrook Street intersection underneath I-70. These closures took place from March 15 through March 18, 2021.

· There were alternating daytime single lane closures on Ohio Route 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 overpass.

· Beginning March 16, there was a change in traffic patterns on I-70 Eastbound from the Bridgeport Marion Street exit to just west of the Wheeling Tunnel. This traffic pattern change will continue through the end of 2021.

· The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures continued.

· Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

· The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

· The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

· The left lane was closed on I-70 Westbound from approximately the Greenwood Cemetery Bridge to just past the US-250 Southbound off-ramp.

Look Ahead to Week of 3/22/2021

· I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A).

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East will also be closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures are anticipated to continue until the end of September.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.

· The alternating daytime single lane closures will continue on Ohio Route 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 overpass.

· The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures will continue.

· The left lane I-70 Westbound closure will continue through all hours for approximately five months.

· Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

· The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

· The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com​.​