REDI Dredging Commences at Braddock Bay on Lake Ontario

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the start of dredging at Braddock Bay in Monroe County as part of the State's $15 million REDI Regional Dredging Project, which removes built-up sediment from the bottom of the waterway to allow for continued safe passage of watercraft. The dredging of up to 20 navigation channels along Lake Ontario's south shore and the St. Lawrence River is a significant aspect of the Governor's $300 million Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

"For years, communities along the shoreline of Lake Ontario have suffered from extreme weather events and flooding, and it's high time we prepare these communities for the effects of climate change in the future," Governor Cuomo said. "By starting the dredging project at Braddock Bay, we are building a stronger more resilient waterfront for the future that will benefit wildlife, tourism and the surrounding community for generations to come."

The Braddock Bay project will remove approximately 5,700 cubic yards of sediment and debris from an existing navigation channel. The dredged material will be used to nourish and build resiliency into the nearby beach.

The REDI Regional Dredging Project's objective is to provide a comprehensive approach to the ongoing dredging needs for harbor navigation channels used primarily for recreational boating and refuge in the region. This project tackles the necessary dredging of up to 20 harbor navigation channels through Phases I and II. During Phase III, the State will provide counties with the information they need to update, expand, and implement long-term operational, maintenance, and funding plans to maintain recreational navigation channels in the future.

To date, the State has completed four REDI dredging projects and removed approximately 15,000 cubic yards of sediment to provide recreational boaters with safe access to Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The completed dredging projects include Port Bay, Blind Sodus Bay, and East Bay in Wayne County, and Sandy Pond Inlet in Oswego County.

All dredging activities are dependent on favorable weather and water conditions.

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito said, "From boating to birdwatching, Braddock Bay offers so many of the recreational activities that draw residents and tourists to Lake Ontario's southern shoreline. We at OGS are proud of the work we are doing in support of Governor Cuomo's REDI dredging initiative. The dredging is ensuring recreational boaters can safely maneuver through navigational channels and visit the waterfront communities whose economies depend on the tourism dollars they bring."

New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, "The natural beauty of Braddock Bay is part of the allure that attracts residents and tourists to the area. This latest dredging project in Braddock Bay as part of the Governor's REDI initiative will further enhance harbor navigation channels and sustain local economic activity."

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, "The harbors and bays along the southern shore of Lake Ontario are a lifeline for these shoreline communities as they generate millions of dollars in economic activity and provide thousands of local jobs. Regional REDI projects like the dredging of Braddock Bay are critical to safeguarding our environment and these shoreline regions for generations to come. I applaud Governor Cuomo for his continued support of REDI initiatives and the relief and support they are bringing to communities across our State."

Senator Jeremy Cooney said, "Investment into the Lake Ontario shoreline is critical for the health of our region. This project will conserve one of the most beautiful parts of our state and ensure future economic development projects."

Assemblyman Josh Jensen said, "Maintaining a healthy ecosystem through responsible measures such as dredging is beneficial for all stakeholders around Braddock Bay. Flooding mitigation initiatives such as this protects local infrastructure from flooding and damage caused by higher lake levels. I applaud the REDI Commission and my government partners at the Town of Greece for acknowledging this critically important project."

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, "Greece residents along Lake Ontario have dealt with a debilitating amount of flooding in the past, and the REDI initiative's improvements to the lakeshore will give our waterfront businesses and homeowners an extra sense of security. I am greatly appreciative for the proactive measures being taken by the REDI Commission to ensure that our shoreline communities are resilient."

Town of Greece Supervisor William Reilich said, "High water and wave action in recent years has silted in portions of the channel, potentially jeopardizing the years-long effort to bring back recreational boating in Braddock Bay. New York State's investment here is a recognition of the critical role waterfront access plays in our local economy, and our partnership through the REDI program continues to put forth projects that strengthen our infrastructure, keep our waterways safe, and improve quality of life for our residents. Our 2020 Comprehensive Plan placed a priority on economic growth and waterfront resiliency and this project meets both objectives."

Initial details about the Regional Dredging Project in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wayne counties, as well as the regional benefit to all of these counties, is available here.