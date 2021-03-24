ZE PowerGroup Inc. Recognized for the 2021 Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse Solution of the Year Data Breakthrough Award
Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies
ZE embodies the spirit of the Data Breakthrough Awards program, delivering a breakthrough platform data aggregation, integration and analytics”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), the leading software development firm specializing in enterprise data management, integration and analysis solutions for energy and commodities markets, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.
— James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough
ZE’s ZEMA™ data integration, management, and analytics platform supports energy, agriculture, renewable energy, commodities, and other data-driven organizations. The company’s ZE Cloud provides a turn-key solution for data-driven customers, delivering the hardware and software licenses required to optimize, monitor, and update the targeted architecture. The company’s robust end-to-end data collection, integration, and analysis solutions on the cloud help companies collect data from an array of business processes, integrating with downstream financial, business intelligence, modeling, risk, and trade systems.
“Using ZE Cloud and ZEMA, our clients around the world have saved 50% to 70% in operations costs, as they receive and respond to mission-critical information in seconds versus hours or days,” said Nader El-Ramly, Chief Product Officer, ZE PowerGroup. “We are honored to be selected by the Data Breakthrough Awards for the second year in a row and we look forward to continued success in delivering breakthrough enterprise data management solutions for organizations around the globe.”
The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage, and many more. The second annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from across the globe this year.
“ZE embodies the spirit of the Data Breakthrough Awards program, delivering a breakthrough platform data aggregation, integration, and analytics platform that resolves complex data management and business process automation challenges,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “We are proud to once again recognize ZE as they empower organizations to make timely, data-driven decisions with their centralized data platform.”
The ZE Cloud gives clients access to the ZEMA Data Ecosystem, with more than 10,000 data reports enabling the production of millions of market curves and analytics reports daily. The 1,300+ global data providers include Baltic Exchange, Vortexa, Kpler, Argus Media, EOXLive, ICAP, ICE, ICIS, OTC Global, S&P Global Platts, and AccuWeather.
####
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA
ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is an experienced software development and strategic consulting firm with its head office in Vancouver, BC. Combining industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities, ZE serves small to large-scale globally positioned clientele in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. ZE is the developer of ZEMA, an integrated data management and analytics software solution for energy and commodities markets.
ZE is the winner of the 2020 Stratus Award for Private Cloud Computing and was awarded the 2020 EnergyRisk Data House of the Award for the second year in a row.
ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com
About Data Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies, and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence, and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778-296-4189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn