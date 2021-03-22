Study shows “Open-System Colon Irrigation Bowel Prep for Colonoscopy is a Safe and Effective Alternative to Oral Prep “

The study showed HygiPrep™ provided 97% adequacy of prep for colonoscopy with no serious adverse events, excellent patients’ satisfaction and willingness to repeat, for all age, gender, and diseases.”
— Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare® Inc.
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hygieacare Inc. announced that a study has been published in JSM Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

The paper was co-authored by Reed B Hogan , MD James A Underwood, MD , Cynthia Wright, MD, Lisa S Lestina, MD , David G Mangels, MD , and Terry O’Toole DO, MD representing 2 of the Hygieacare centers: Gastrointestinal Associates and Endoscopy Center, Jackson, USA (recently acquired by The GI Alliance, Texas) and Ohio Gastroenterology and Liver Institute, Cincinnati, USA (recently acquired by Gastro Health, FL).

The aim of this study was to retrospectively evaluate the clinical outcomes, safety, adequacy, and patients’ satisfaction of the Hygieacare bowel prep for colonoscopy (HygiPrep(TM) ) prescribed by 35 physicians from two independent endoscopy centers.

3,050 consecutive bowel prep procedures were included in the study analysis. Patients’ demographics and safety data were recorded by the technical staff. The examining physician provided bowel preparation adequacy as recorded in the endoscopy center patient record, and patients’ satisfaction were recorded in post-procedure surveys.

"I am pleased to report that the study showed that HygiPrep™ provided 97% adequacy of prep for colonoscopy with no serious adverse events, excellent patients’ satisfaction and willingness to repeat" said Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of Hygieacare Inc. "These outcomes were maintained regardless of the patients’ age, gender, pre-prep regime, and underlying diseases."

The study showed that the HygiPrep(TM) open system high-volume colon irrigation used under stringent standardized protocols is a favorable strategy for colonoscopy prep. Adopting this technology can lead to increased effectiveness and improved patients’ procedural experience, thus reducing the healthcare system’s costs associated with canceled, failed, and inadequate colonoscopies.

About HygieaCare, Inc.
HygieaCare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, that commenced operations in 2015 with a goal of creating a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA cleared HygieaCare® System.
HygieaCare (www.hygieacare.com ) establishes HygieaCare Centers in partnership with Hospitals and Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform a simpler and easier bowel prep for colonoscopy, performed on the same day and prior to colonoscopy. The HygiPrep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients. Patients who have experienced HygiPrep have reported that it is simple, comfortable and convenient, as they may forgo many of the elements that make traditional bowel prep inconvenient. HygiPrep effectively cleans the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. Completion of the HygiPrep, routinely takes less than an hour.
Over 16,000 patients have chosen Hygieacare procedures to date with excellent outcomes and safety profile with outstanding patient satisfaction.
Gastroenterologists are also referring patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief (HygiRelief(R) ) at the HygieaCare Centers with excellent patient satisfaction.
HygieaCare Centers are currently operational in Austin TX, Norfolk VA, Jackson MS, Cincinnati OH, and Rockville, MD. Other Centers are currently in planning and build out phase in the US.

Michal Gorodish, VP Marketing
hygieacare inc.
+14049164982 ext.
In 2014 Gavriel D. Meron, founder and former CEO of Given Imaging – the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world – partnered with Texas-based Lifestream Purification Systems to form HyGIeaCare, Inc. to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and Prep procedure exclusively to the GI world. The goal of HyGIeaCare is to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through a chain of HyGIeaCare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world. In the US, 14.5M screening colonoscopies are performed each year, and this number is growing annually. According to the recently released US Multi-Society Task Force Consensus Statement on Adequate Bowel Cleansing for Colonoscopy, up to 20 - 25 percent of all colonoscopies are reported to have an inadequate bowel preparation. An incomplete standard prep makes it difficult to detect precancerous lesions. Current prep is also burdensome. There is clearly a need for a better way to prep colons.

