ZE PowerGroup Declared one of the Top Small & Medium Employers for 2021 & Canada's Best Employers for Recent Graduates

About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is an experienced software development and strategic consulting firm with its head office in Vancouver, BC. Combining industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities, ZE serves small to large-scale globally positioned clientele in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. ZE is the developer of ZEMA, an integrated data management and analytics software solution for energy and commodities markets. ZE is the winner of the 2020 Stratus Award for Private Cloud Computing and was awarded the 2020 EnergyRisk Data House of the Award for the second year in a row. ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com

