ZE PowerGroup Declared one of the Top Small & Medium Employers for 2021 & Canada's Best Employers for Recent Graduates

The Awards ranks employers on the work environment, health benefits, compensation, and other essential facets contributing to employee growth.

As an organization, we are committed to adopting inclusive workplace practices that provide our employees with a positive work environment.”
— Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President and CEO
RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), a global leader in end-to-end data management and analytics technology and services, has been selected as one of the top Small & Medium Employers for 2021 and 2021 Canada's Best Employers for Recent Graduates. This award recognizes ZE as being one of the best places to work in Canada for new Graduates.

Canada’s Top, Small, and Medium Employers Awards are an editorial competition that grades employers across a variety of categories to see how a company values its employees. It reviews the company’s physical environment, work atmosphere and communication, health benefits, financial benefits and compensation, and community involvement. The process determines qualification based on the company’s family-friendly policies, their programs for experienced employees, employee engagement, training and development, vacation policy, and paid days-off.

The awards inspire other organizations to adopt new policies, create change, and maintain positive work environments. Companies can see the selection process and use it to develop and modify their workplace policies to be more comprehensive and fair.

Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President and CEO, ZE, spoke about the selection and said, “It is an honor for ZE PowerGroup to be selected among Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers. As an organization, we are committed to adopting inclusive workplace practices that provide our employees with a positive work environment. A positive workplace enhances employee engagement and bolsters productivity. Keeping our employees engaged and motivated has played a big role in our success. I am happy to see that our efforts are recognized. We hope to continue offering our employees with opportunities that nurture their potential, develop their skills, and aid in the achievement of our organizational goals.”

“The success of our work from home experience during COVID has demonstrated how an engaged and committed workforce can continue to produce positive results even under testing conditions,” continued Dr. El-Ramly.

ZE congratulates all its staff and management for the contributions they make to ensure ZE is an exceptional workplace. ZE expects to continue introducing workplace policies that address new challenges and allow the company to evolve its employer brand.

About ZE PowerGroup Inc.
ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is an experienced software development and strategic consulting firm with its head office in Vancouver, BC. Combining industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities, ZE serves small to large-scale globally positioned clientele in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. ZE is the developer of ZEMA, an integrated data management and analytics software solution for energy and commodities markets.

ZE is the recent winner of the 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year and was recently awarded the EnergyRisk Data House of the Award.

ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA.
For HR inquiries, please contact:
Emira Winata, Director of Finance and HR
Office: 604-244-1469 ext. 327 | Email: emira.winata@ze.com


For other inquiries, please contact:
Michelle Mollineaux, Manager, Marketing and Business Development
Office: 604-244-1469 ext. 216 | Email: michelle.mollineaux@ze.com

