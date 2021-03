Prevention Strategies Announces Well-Being Initiatives for Esports Athletes

Prevention Strategies announced three new initiatives to address the well-being of esports athletes.

With the exponential growth of esports, there is a tremendous opportunity and need to examine the unique well-being challenges facing esports student-athletes.” — David Wyrick, PhD

Prevention Strategies, the commercialization partner to the Institute to Promote Athlete Health and Wellness at UNC Greensboro, recently announced several health and well-being initiatives directed at esports student-athletes.The company is focusing its current efforts into esports around three key initiatives.Prevention Strategies submitted a research grant proposal to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), "Addressing Risk in the New Frontier of Athletics: Design and Development of an Online Substance Use Prevention Program for Esports Athletes", to develop and evaluate an online intervention to prevent PED use (i.e. stimulants) among collegiate esports student-athletes. This proposal is scheduled to be reviewed in April.In partnership with Participate, a leading expert in community-based learning, Prevention Strategies is developing a certificate program for high school esports coaches on critical topics related to the well-being of esports athletes including best practices for promoting well-being (e.g., athlete-centered communication skills).In partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago, Prevention Strategies developed a survey to assess the mental health and overall well-being of collegiate esports athletes. The esports Athlete Mental well-being Study (TEAMS) will include a national sample of esports athletes competing in various leagues and competitions.Prevention Strategies translates prevention science into evidence based programs that improve the health and well-being of student-athletes and young adults.