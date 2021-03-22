Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
F12.net Appoints Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release

F12.net Inc. (“F12”) is excited to announce the appointment of Anin Basu as CFO.

Anin Basu has a long and distinguished career in finance and a proven track record developing successful teams and integrating acquired businesses. As Interim CFO and VP of Finance at Optiva Inc., a leading provider of mission-critical revenue management software for the telecommunications industry, Anin played a significant role in the global integration of large acquisitions, refinancing deals, and the overall turnaround of the business. Before joining Optiva, Anin was an audit partner with KPMG Canada, where he served clients in the technology, media, and telecommunications practice. He has extensive experience working with publicly traded technology and media companies and private equity-owned and start-up businesses. Anin is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

As F12’s CFO, Anin will own F12’s finance strategy, including budgets, plans, analysis, reporting, compliance, and the financial integration of acquired businesses.

“I am thrilled to join F12,” commented Anin, “I want to maintain the company’s entrepreneurial spirit and advance and refine financial processes to better equip the executive team in scaling up F12. I am equally excited to bring technology into a tech company to help us become more efficient and expand the horizon of our acquisitional reach.”

“My first impression of Anin speaks directly to his character,” says Alex Webb, F12 CEO. “Anin comes with vast experience implementing best-of-class solutions in finance, but his humbleness around his achievements is what easily connects him to the organization. Anin’s mastery level financial know-how will accelerate future acquisitions and mature F12’s internal financial management. I am eager and excited to witness the impact Anin will have within the company.”

About F12.net

F12.net is an award-winning provider of comprehensive IT programs designed to reduce risk and complexity, freeing business leaders to focus and thrive. F12’s suite of IT solutions improves productivity, reduces risk, and rationalizes IT investments.

More information about F12.net can be found on the company website: https://f12.net

For more information about this announcement contact:

Devon Gillard
F12.net
+1 403-210-2022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

