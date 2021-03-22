Risk Aversion Biggest Obstacle For Budding Entrepreneurs

Turbocharge Your Business

Get a Job or Start a Business? That is the Question...

NORTH WALES, PA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all heard the old maxim that being an entrepreneur is risky. But according, to one business consultant, it’s actually not risky at all. Although "risk" is part of a business it is what drives entrepreneurs to have success.

“Entrepreneurs who are determined to do what it takes to succeed, succeed,” explains Terri Levine, Ph.D., a business consultant who has been helping entrepreneurs for over 2 decades. “When you are not wondering how your business may fail and you see success as the ONLY option, you will do what it takes to succeed. It’s no coincidence that the top entrepreneurs don’t believe they are taking risks as they are determined to do whatever it takes to create their businesses.”

Levine also says, not being risk-averse means you are excited by the control you have of your business and your own financial destiny. Entrepreneurs control their time; their incomes and they are fully responsible for their own success.

“The more you see don’t see failing as a likely outcome, you will succeed,” she says.

Although want to be entrepreneurs might feel that owning their own business is not secure, there is no such thing as security. People get fired, laid-off, companies merge, etc. If you want to avoid risk and sit in the driver’s seat of your income and your time, entrepreneurship is your answer.

For more information and for a fun, informative interview, call Terri Levine at 215 527 0634 or email Terri@heartrepreneur.com

