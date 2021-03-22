MAGNAFLOW ANNOUNCES NEW CAT-BACK EXHAUSTS FOR 2015-2021+ FORD F-150 & D-FIT MUFFLER REPLACEMENT KIT FOR 2021 FORD F-150
OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce a selection of all-new cat-back exhaust systems and a D-Fit Muffler Replacement Kit for the 13th and 14th generation (2015-2021+) Ford F-150. Each of these new exhaust kits is available in a variety of exit styles and includes either polished or black coated tips. Compatible F-150 engine options include the 2.7L V6, 3.5L V6 and 5.0L V8.
The Ford F-150 has been the top-selling vehicle in the United States for decades. However, the stock exhaust note can often come across as somewhat mundane and uninspired. That is why we have developed several Street Series exhaust kits for the 2015-2021+ F-150 and a D-Fit Muffler Replacement Kit for the 2021+ F-150 to provide the deep, powerful signature sound that MagnaFlow is renowned for.
These new systems utilize 3” or 4” (depending on application) mandrel bent stainless-steel tubing which passes through a straight-through muffler with either a single passenger side rear, dual split rear, dual same side before rear tire, dual split angled out the back or dual same side behind rear tire exit style. Each of these new designs has been engineered and dyno tested to ensure that they improve exhaust flow and performance. The new Street Series cat-back exhausts and D-Fit muffler replacement kit are compatible with a variety of bed lengths and cabin layouts.
All stainless steel MagnaFlow exhaust systems are produced using advanced CNC precision robotic manufacturing and are backed by our Limited Lifetime Construction Warranty. All kits include the hardware and components necessary to allow for hassle-free bolt-on installation. Systems with black coated tips include a 1 Year Limited Finish Warranty in addition to the Limited Lifetime Construction Warranty. MagnaFlow products are proudly made in the USA. The new F-150 cat-back systems are now available at MagnaFlow.com.
We are excited to offer these new systems in a variety of exit styles and finishes to ensure your exhaust matches your style. For a full list of the new kits for the Ford F-150, please see below:
• 19561 - Polished Single Side Rear Exit Cat-Back for the 2.7L V6, 3.5L V6 or 5.0L V8
• 19562 - Black Dual Split Rear Out the Back Cat-Back for the 2.7L V6, 3.5L V6 or 5.0L V8
• 19563 - Polished Dual Same Side Before Rear Tire Cat-Back for the 2.7L V6, 3.5L V6 or 5.0L V8
• 19564 - Polished Dual Spilt Angled Out the Back Cat-Back for the 2.7L V6, 3.5L V6 or 5.0L V8
• 19565 - Black Dual Same Side Behind Rear Tire Cat-Back for the 2.7L V6, 3.5L V6 or 5.0L V8
• 19572 - D-Fit Muffler Replacement Kit (With Muffler) for the 2.7L V6, 3.5L V6 or 5.0L V8
• 19577 - 4in Polished Single Passenger Side Rear Cat-Back for the 2.7L V6, 3.5L V6 or 5.0L V8
About MagnaFlow
MagnaFlow is a global leader in performance exhaust and emission systems with a 40-year legacy of quality, power and sound. Industry-leading technology, design, fitment, and manufacturing makes MagnaFlow the choice of champions and performance enthusiasts worldwide. We design and manufacture a full line of high-quality performance exhaust products for the automotive aftermarket. MagnaFlow’s performance portfolio is supplemented by a complete line of full systems, universal mufflers and in-house designed and built catalytic converters for extensive coverage to exceed the demands of today’s drivers.
MagnaFlow Media
