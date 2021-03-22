Chad Burmeister Live On Good Day Orange County
Chad Burmeister shares more about how ScaleX.ai Brings Digital Transformation To Another Level Using Account-Based Marketing Technology
Our kids were both born in Orange County, California. It was a real pleasure being interviewed on Good Day Orange County to share the impact that digital sales is having on sales.”LITTLETON, CO, US, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ScaleX announced Chad Burmeister's appearance on Good Day Orange County.
— Chad Burmeister
In this episode, Chad Burmeister shares more about how ScaleX.ai Brings Digital Transformation To Another Level Using Account-Based Marketing Technology.
ScaleX does for business sales what Zoom did for the world – creates connections and keeps relationships growing. ScaleX executes up to 10X more digital sales and marketing connections through phone, email, social, and paid-ads than you would see delivered by an entry-level Sales or Business Development Representative.
Chad Burmeister is CEO of ScaleX and has written the book AI for Sales: How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Sales. AI is all around us and is driving us to the digital future. Here is our opportunity to learn from the expert.
Check out the episode here.
About ScaleX.ai - ScaleX.ai delivers pipeline as a service, powered by artificial intelligence. Whether you are looking to bring 10X more productivity to your internal sales team, or partner with a company that consistently delivers 25 or more meetings per month per BDR, ScaleX has a solution. To learn more about ScaleX.ai, watch the YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-DiV2ceDM4
