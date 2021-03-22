Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,758 in the last 365 days.

Chad Burmeister Live On Good Day Orange County

Chad Burmeister appears on Good Day Orange County

Chad Burmeister appears on Good Day Orange County

Chad Burmeister shares more about how ScaleX.ai Brings Digital Transformation To Another Level Using Account-Based Marketing Technology

Our kids were both born in Orange County, California. It was a real pleasure being interviewed on Good Day Orange County to share the impact that digital sales is having on sales.”
— Chad Burmeister
LITTLETON, CO, US, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ScaleX announced Chad Burmeister's appearance on Good Day Orange County.

In this episode, Chad Burmeister shares more about how ScaleX.ai Brings Digital Transformation To Another Level Using Account-Based Marketing Technology.

ScaleX does for business sales what Zoom did for the world – creates connections and keeps relationships growing. ScaleX executes up to 10X more digital sales and marketing connections through phone, email, social, and paid-ads than you would see delivered by an entry-level Sales or Business Development Representative.

Chad Burmeister is CEO of ScaleX and has written the book AI for Sales: How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Sales. AI is all around us and is driving us to the digital future. Here is our opportunity to learn from the expert.

According to Chad Burmeister, CEO of ScaleX.ai, "Our kids were both born in Orange County, California. It was a real pleasure being interviewed on Good Day Orange County to share the impact that digital sales is having on sales."

Check out the episode here.

About ScaleX.ai - ScaleX.ai delivers pipeline as a service, powered by artificial intelligence. Whether you are looking to bring 10X more productivity to your internal sales team, or partner with a company that consistently delivers 25 or more meetings per month per BDR, ScaleX has a solution. To learn more about ScaleX.ai, watch the YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-DiV2ceDM4

Chad Burmeister
ScaleX, Inc.
+1 800-933-0886
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Chad Burmeister Live On Good Day Orange County

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.