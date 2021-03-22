NEGATIVE EXPOSURE ACKNOWLEDGED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CHRISTIAN FILM FESTIVAL
New Film’s Relevance ApplaudedLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Negative Exposure is an official selection for the International Christian Film and Music Festival 2021. The film received a nomination for Best Screenplay, written by Tony Tite and E. Warren Davis. This provocative movie is now available on negativeexposuremovie.com, Vimeo on Demand and Amazon Prime.
The faith-based film challenges a pastor (E. Warren Davis) to decide between right versus wrong, false allegiance versus integrity and truth. In a reverse scenario, Jayson Gresham (Taylor Katsanis) is a White man trapped in a cycle of poverty and despair amidst daily occurrences of police brutality and harassment from Black officers. Jayson’s dreams of making a better life for himself and his daughter come to an end when he is unwittingly forced into a dangerous confrontation triggered by the actions of an elite religious leader’s son (Khamary Rose).
Negative Exposure is a thought-provoking film that skillfully challenges the audience to contemplate issues of contemporary racial tension and social injustice.
Negative Exposure has also been endorsed by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators which named a resolution for police reform after the main character. The J.A.Y.son (Just As Your Son) resolution was passed recently for the State Legislators to bring home as a basis for local and statewide reform in an effort to expedite legislation to transform policing into a model that is equitable
Joann Geffen
JAG Entertainment
+1 (818) 905-5511
email us here