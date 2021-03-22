Pintar Art Supplies Announces Latest Edition to Growing Line of Premium Products for Artists of All Skill Levels
Pintar Art Supply - Unlock your inner creativity
Make Your Own Coasters Kit of unglazed ceramic tiles by Pintar Art Supplies
Get Creative with the Pintar Art Supply unglazed ceramic tiles With Adhesive Cork Backing Pads
The new Make Your Own Coasters Kits include unglazed ceramic tiles - perfect for a world of creativity.
Perfect for gifts, DIY home décor, and for small business crafters and artisans to make and sell, the Make Your Own Coasters Kit has something for everyone”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The family of products at Pintar Art Supplies is welcoming a new addition into its fold of premium products for artists by artists. Pintar Art Supplies, known for producing the industry’s highest-quality, premium acrylic and oil-based pens, is proud to announce the new Make Your Own Coasters Kit as the latest product in its growing lineup of art supplies.
— Shane Branker, CEO
“The Make Your Own Coasters Kit was created in response to a high demand from our customer base to have additional creative outlets for using our premium pens and markers,” said CEO Shane Branker. “With it’s durable and versatile ceramic surface, the DIY coaster set gives artists a lasting and useful canvas which they can use to create designs as far as their imaginations can stretch.”
The new coaster kit comes as a pack of twelve 4x4” white, unglazed ceramic tiles with adhesive cork backing to protect delicate counters and tabletops. With the kit, artists can use alcohol ink, markers, crayons, acrylic paint, resin, and other materials to create their own designs on the customizable coasters. Media used on the premium crafting tiles will have a matte finish and will portray a professional look due to the smooth sides of the high-quality tiles.
“Perfect for gifts, DIY home décor, and for small business crafters and artisans to make and sell, the Make Your Own Coasters Kit has something for everyone,” continued Branker.
Pintar’s Make Your Own Coaster Kit uses a universal coaster size of four inches square to match the most commonly used coaster sizing. The kit allows makers of all backgrounds, including hobbyists and professional artists and crafters, to customize the set of coasters with their own hand-drawn or hand-painted artwork. The kit is compatible with Pintar’s line of premium acrylic and oil-based pens and markers. Together with Pintar’s pens, the Make Your Own Coasters Kit produces a lasting and high-quality piece of art that can be kept to enjoy at home, gifted to friends and loved ones, or even sold by professional hobbyists.
Pick up the Pintar Make Your Own Coaster Kit, available on www.pintarartsupply.com. Discover inspiration for how to use Pintar products by following the brand on Instagram at @pintar.artsupply.
About Pintar Art Supply
Pintar Art Supply produces the highest-quality Japanese ink, premium acrylic, and oil-based paint pens in the industry. Our products are created by artists for artists and cater to beginner, intermediate, and professional artists. Owned by Brecommerce LLC and led by CEO Shane Branker, Pintar is dedicated to bringing art to life with our rich color and high-quality art supplies.
Shane Branker
Brecommerce LLC
8632599284 ext.
m@prreach.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook