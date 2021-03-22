ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION DEBUTS INTERVIEW OF DR. MARY GRABAR, AUTHOR OF DEBUNKING HOWARD ZINN
IAOVC video interview of Dr. Grabar, provides a perspective on the falsehoods perpetrated by Zinn that catalyzed the attacks against Christopher Columbus.BLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, presents a video interview of Dr. Mary Grabar, author of the definitive work disputing and debunking Howard Zinn’s book that fuels the ongoing attacks on Christopher Columbus and America’s history.
“Debunking Howard Zinn: Exposing the Fake History That Turned a Generation Against America” by Grabar, sets the record straight on the purposeful false narrative presented by Howard Zinn. Zinn’s book, “A People’s History of the United States” has sold millions of copies and is pushed by celebrities, professors and teachers in high schools and colleges indoctrinating students that American history is replete with oppression, slavery and exploitation, starting with falsehoods about Christopher Columbus. Scholar Dr. Grabar expertly exposes how totally wrong Zinn and his followers are by using explanations with authoritative sources and references.
In the video interview, hosted by IAOVC Executive Board Member Andre DiMino, Dr. Grabar delves specifically into the details surrounding Zinn’s falsehoods about Christopher Columbus. She explains how Columbus was not a genocidal conqueror and was, in fact, a defender of indigenous people. Grabar details how Zinn manipulates the facts to destroy the legacy of Columbus and his importance to Italian Americans and this country. She emphasizes that attacks on Columbus are attacks on this country.
Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC stated “We are honored to have Dr. Grabar on this video interview to assist us in our defense of Columbus. This video interview is now available to our IAOVC member organizations, and everyone, as additional authoritative ammunition to fight the ongoing attacks on Columbus and Italian Americans. I urge everyone to watch this video and to get Dr. Grabar’s book and to use them to defend Columbus and our Italian American heritage and culture.”
The IAOVC video interview of Dr. Grabar is available on YouTube at this link: https://youtu.be/C74qtgMKcEI
IAOVC has continued to defend Columbus from accelerating attacks on the great explorer’s legacy. DiMino stated, “This video interview is a great tool in our efforts to defend Columbus. Columbus is an iconic symbol for Italian Americans whose ancestors fled horrible treatment and abject poverty in their homeland. Columbus statues, monuments and parades brought dignity during a period when they suffered rampant racism, discrimination and marginalization in America. For generations Columbus has come to symbolize our ancestors' perseverance in the face of mass discrimination. Columbus Day and Columbus statues and monuments were an apology for the many injustices levied on Italian Americans throughout history. The symbol of pride and atonement to Italian Americans should remain intact for generations to come as a well-deserved 'thanks' for the long-lasting contributions of Italian Americans to America.”
IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest contains informative and educational Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.
To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate.
Membership in IAOVC is open to individuals as well as all Italian American organizations to join as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
andre@iaovc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
The IAOVC video interview of Dr. Grabar