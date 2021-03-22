Industrial Video & Control Adds Stainless Steel Bullet Camera to Its Lineup of NDAA Compliant Cameras
IVC’s new MZ-HD34-3 camera delivers outstanding video performance in challenging industrial environmentsNEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Video & Control (IVC) today introduced the MZ-HD34-3, a compact, stainless steel, IP camera for challenging industrial environments. The camera’s 316L stainless steel, IP68-rated enclosure is designed to withstand frequent water and chemical wash down processes and corrosive agents, making it ideally suited for food and pharmaceutical processing, and marine applications.
Made in the USA, IVC’s MZ-HD34-3 combines high-quality video and excellent performance at a low price point. The camera features 1080p resolution, a 4x motorized zoom lens, and integrated IR LED illuminators to produce high-definition video in varying light conditions. The camera is powered over Ethernet for easy installation on an IP network. It also supports multiple streams and resolutions in H.264 codec for improved video quality and reduced bandwidth requirements. Its compact profile makes it easy to deploy in small, tight spaces.
“The MZ-HD34-3 continues IVC’s commitment to manufacturing the highest quality, American-made cameras for our customers’ demanding industrial applications,” said Jarred Melendez, technical sales manager at IVC. “In addition, the MZ-HD34-3 complies with Section 889 of the National Defense Authorization Act 2019 to meet the stringent security requirements of the US government.”
The camera is fully compatible with IVC’s portfolio of Longwatch video management software products. IVC software can be used to integrate video and camera controls into SCADA HMI screens and automatically sync event and historical process data with recorded video — giving operators a clearer and more immediate picture of what’s happening with critical processes.
IVC’s MZ-HD34-3 is available immediately.
About Industrial Video & Control Company
Founded in 2001, Industrial Video and Control is a leading supplier of cameras and video systems specifically designed for industrial applications. An ISO 9001 certified company, IVC provides IP-based video solutions by combining high-quality cameras, enclosures, and software for industrial, commercial, and military applications. IVC’s success in the market has been driven by high-quality products, cost-effective solutions, and outstanding service. Based in the greater Boston area, IVC provides industrial video solutions to customers around the globe.
