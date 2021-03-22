Gibson Dental Care of East Petersburg is now LANCO Dental Care
Dr. Reed Mask and the team at LANCO Dental Care will continue to provide Gibson Dental Care's gold standard of careLANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gibson Dental Care in East Petersburg is getting a new name! Over 40 years ago, Dr. J. Steven Gibson opened Gibson Dental Care with one mission in mind, to provide quality, patient-centered dentistry to Lancastorians, and to build relationships with his patients that are based on trust. As their team carries on Dr. Gibson’s vision and continues to evolve, they decided it was time for the name of their practice to match their clear commitment to the Lancaster County community. As of March 2021, Gibson Dental Care is now LANCO Dental Care. This change reflects their dedication to the community that they've served for the last 40+ years.
While the name is changing they will continue to provide the gold standard of care Lancastorians have come to expect from Gibson Dental Care, provided by the same incredible team, at the same location. Their entire team has worked together to make this transition possible, and they look forward to making Lancaster smile under the new LANCO name.
“Watching our practice grow over the years has been a true pleasure. We really have something special here, and I’m proud to be a part of it. I’m excited to uphold the Gibson Dental Care legacy alongside our dedicated team as we become LANCO Dental Care and continue to provide exceptional care to our wonderful patient base.” says office manager, Mandi Greathouse.
In September of 2020, Dr. Gibson retired and left the practice in the capable hands of Dr. F. Reed Mask, who is committed to continuing the tradition of quality and care of Gibson Dental. In addition, Shelly, Elaine, Mandi, Lea, Samantha, Chloe and Shonda will continue to provide care and look forward to working alongside Dr. Mask throughout this transition.
“Since joining Gibson Dental Care in the summer of 2020, it has been my pleasure and honor to meet, treat and get to know our wonderful patients. I am thrilled to work alongside our awesome team as we become LANCO Dental Care and continue to provide the high standard of comprehensive dental care that our patients expect and deserve,” says Dr. Mask.
If you’d like to follow along in their exciting journey and for more updates on this process, you can follow along on their Facebook page. You can also contact them by phone at 717-569-0454 or schedule an appointment at LANCO Dental Care online at www.lancastercountydental.com
