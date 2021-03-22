Level Up Kids Launches new AI summer camps in Canada

Canada's #1 Coding Camps New Summer Coding Camp Line UP

Level Up Launches New Artificial Intelligence Camps for Kids this summer

Artificial Intelligence and automation are expected to replace nearly half of all jobs that are currently done by 16-24-year-olds. Get ahead of this trend by learning how to program AI” — Jeff Hughes

RIVERVIEW, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level Up Kids, Canada's top choice for coding camps since 2015 is launching a brand new camp to introduce Artificial Intelligence to kids.

Artificial Intelligence for Kids is a new camp that teaches AI basics and machine learning basics for kids and beginners of all ages. It provides the perfect opportunity to learn AI and machine learning in an interactive and playful manner from the safety and comfort of home, or in our learning centers with new Covid-19 protocols in place.

Artificial Intelligence and automation are expected to replace nearly half of all jobs that are currently done by 16-24-year-olds. Get ahead of this trend by learning how the machines that will do those jobs work!

In this brand-new camp students will take a closer look at machine learning tools like IBM Watson. Campers will be using an updated version of Scratch 3.0 to train their computers.

This camp introduces students to machine learning by providing hands-on experiences for training machine learning systems and building things with them.

Campers will train a computer to recognize:

• Text

• Images

• Numbers

• Sounds

Over the course of the week, they’ll make things like a face lock app, smart maps, virtual pets, ai games, smart maps, chatbots, and more.

In this camp students will:

• Complete 20 hands-on machine learning projects

• Explore machine learning using Scratch, and IBM Watson

• Train models to learn without being directly coded

At the end of the camp, students will take home their project files.

This summer we are running new and updated camps!

Ottawa Area

Guelph

Toronto Beaches

Oakville

Surrey

Coquitlam

Windham, NH

Level Up also offers Roblox Camps, Minecraft Camps, Coding Camps, Robotics Camps, and YouTube Camps

About Level UP Learning Inc:

Founded in May 2015 by CEO Jeff Hughes, Level Up Kids is an innovative and non-traditional approach to children's after-school programs. The company started with just one location in New Brunswick and has since expanded globally with locations across Canada, the United States, and South America, Level Up engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them a real academic advantage and the skills and motivation, they need to succeed in life. Offering young adults, aged seven to fifteen, the opportunity to learn important tech skills, including coding and problem solving through computer science, Level Up Kids encourages children to pursue an interest in the growing tech industry through creativity, exploration, and friendship in an energetic kid-friendly learning environment.