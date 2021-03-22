ICARO Media Group Partners with Reuters, World’s Largest Multimedia News Provider

ICARO, Reuters Partnership to Bring News from Every Corner of the World

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a digital media technology company for global telecoms and media companies, announced today a new agreement with global news agency Reuters, an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters with 2,500 journalists and 600 photojournalists in about 200 locations. Beginning this April 2021, ICARO’s AI technology will deliver Reuters’ high-quality reporting to an initial target audience of over 60M viewers.

As part of this agreement, consumers using ICARO apps across Brazil will be able to access and engage with Reuter’s best-in-class coverage of business, technology, entertainment, sports, global events, and domestic Brazilian news.

“I am very pleased to announce our new partnership with global news leader Reuters,” stated Paul Feller, CEO and Chairman of ICARO Media Group. "Reuters has more than 2.2 million breaking news stories, 1.5M new alerts and over 940k digital pictures and videos focused on breaking news stories from over 128 countries around the globe. Reuters is an extremely important news partner for ICARO as we expand our LATAM media distribution.”

The ICARO product suite, initially launched in 2020, has partnered with global telecoms, media companies and television networks with over 100M potential users in LATAM and North America. ICARO’s SaaS market platform provides white-label products via direct-to-consumer applications that can be customized by partners to meet long-term needs and strategies, creating personalized content experiences for end consumers, providing access to a robust premium content library, and taking advantage of best-in-class AI capabilities for breaking-news updates. The ICARO platform organizes, hosts, monetizes and distributes content in which global and regional partners can manage their content needs, increase content monetization through e-commerce and advertising integrations, and gain access to an automated B2B content exchange to access or distribute content.

ICARO Super App features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto and London.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Reuters News Agency

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, it provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. Reuters supplies business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world’s media organizations, industry events, and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real-Time. https://www.reutersagency.com/en/

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.