Web Insights selected by BI WORLDWIDE to support and drive global expansion plans
Web Insights has been chosen by multi-award-winning, global performance improvement company, BI WORLDWIDE, to facilitate and support the company's growth plans.
The team at Web Insights is great. They really took the time to understand our business and talk through options and solutions. No question or task is too big or too small.”PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web Insights, the world-leading website visitor automation solution is providing BI WORLDWIDE with advanced automation and integration solutions, enabling them to effectively analyze the performance of each marketing tactic and identify business opportunities that were not visible before.
— Nina Egan, Marketing Manager at BI WORLDWIDE
The team at BI WORLDWIDE are keen to capitalize on all identified website visitors, and so Web Insights worked with them to create website visitor segments based upon:
• Differing intent and buyer behaviors
• Industry
• Company size
• Stage in the sales pipeline
• Location
Web Insights also built integrated workflows directly into the company's integral systems, Salesforce and Pardot, which enabled sale conversations and fueled BI WORLDWIDE’S marketing activities, by integrating to the right opportunities, in real-time.
As a result of Web Insights working closely with BI WORLDWIDE, the company fully embraced the concept of website visitor automation and gained opportunities within their existing systems by ensuring maximum efficiency.
“We are really excited to see BI WORLDWIDE continue to expand, and we're excited that Web Insights is able to be part of that success journey.” – Sophie Warren, Customer Success Manager at Web Insights.
Web Insights cuts out the noise to deliver insight to B2B organizations, precisely where and when it’s required. Our high-end software solution is a world-class business growth enabler, assisting brands to become more efficient and effective, capitalizing on every website opportunity in real-time.
The technology instantly recognizes website visitors and automatically routes them to the relevant person within your business — the ultimate solution for marketers looking to optimize lead generation, embrace automation, and do so without disrupting busy, high-performing enterprise teams. Automated, intelligent lead generation, immediate website visitor insight and seamless integration — every time.
