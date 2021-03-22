Introducing JBOYBOSSAZZ, Milwaukee-based Hip Hop R&B Artist
Check out the New Album Boss Mode by Milwaukee Rapper JBOYBOSSAZZMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking inspiration from Milwaukee city, artist JBOYBOSSAZZ’s new album is a treat. The album Boss Mode is a unique collaboration of Milwaukee’s hottest talents to create fresh music. Being passionate about music and his roots, artist JBOYBOSSAZZ is all about exploring themes that influence his personal experiences.
JBOYBOSSAZZ is focused on sending a message through his love for music. Whether it is exploring themes of violence in Milwaukee’s city or the influence of his family in his life, JBOYBOSSAZZ’s songs are far from mainstream. As they are intended to, JBOYBOSSAZZ hit singles have brought to light many issues and experiences that most listeners will relate to.
Apart from being a relatable artist, JBOYBOSSAZZ’s music is heavy on culture. Whether you hear his latest album, Boss Mode, or his earlier singles, JBOYBOSSAZZ perfectly outlines his city’s rich culture. The Boss Mode album has a fantastic collaboration of talented local artists like Lil Axion, Looney Babie, BaggzNMoney, and MT Twins, to name a few.
Check out JBOYBOSSAZZ and his music, available for streaming and purchase. Listeners can also follow the artist on major music and social media platforms to stay up-to-date on the latest releases. To contact him for reviews, interviews, and collaborations, use the information given below.
###
About
JBOYBOSSAZZ is hip-hop, rap, and R&B artist from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Through his songs, JBOYBOSSAZZ explores themes of violence in his city and how it has shaped him. Making music that sheds light on some deeper issues in his city, JBOYBOSSAZZ wants to send a message through his music. Apart from focusing on the dark things, his music speaks volumes about the culture of Milwaukee.
Links
YouTube URL https://youtube.com/user/JBOYBOSSAZZ
Other Website URLs
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3xZSq5p6yAIdM6c6TeAGQ3?si=0G9BP2-NQOeOZ6Bo7HnPqg
tidal.com/browse/artist/16223452
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jboybossazz/1472123213
https://mobile.twitter.com/JBOYBOSSAZZ
JBOYBOSSAZZ
+1 800-983-1362
JBOYBOSSAZZ