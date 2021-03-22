Sustainable Sweatshirt Brand ReApparel Recognizes World Water Day

Made of 100% recycled materials, Uses 99% less water than traditional manufacturing

ReApparel is on a mission to reduce the fashion industry's water consumption, and is donating 10% of all sales for a 10 day period to water conservation efforts

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Water Day, held annually on March 22nd since 1993, is dedicated to celebrating water and raising awareness of the 2.2 billion people across the globe living without access to clean water. The day is used to advocate for sustainable management of freshwater resources, and to recognize the different roles water plays in our lives—from livelihood, to hygiene, to cultural practices, to dignity.

The values of water conservation and sustainability are ones that ReApparel—a line of 100% recycled crew neck sweatshirts launched out of the Adore Me brand incubator—hold close to their heart.

Water in the Fashion Industry

Just one traditional sweatshirt can require up to 8,000 liters of water to create. That’s 54,000 glasses of water—enough for one person to drink for over seven years. From the farming of cotton (an extremely thirsty crop), to pesticide treatments, to the washing & dyeing stages—a massive amount of water is used and polluted in the production of just one sweatshirt.

About ReApparel

ReApparel was created by Adore Me with the intentions of dismantling toxic practices in the fast fashion industry—including the greedy consumption of clean water. Not only do ReApparel’s sweatshirts deliver a unique message that pushes for a more sustainable world, but they also prove that 8,000 liters of water don’t have to be used in production.

Through innovative manufacturing processes, and by utilizing only recycled materials (52% recycled cotton and 48% recycled polyester), ReApparel found a way to nearly eliminate water usage in the production of their sweatshirts, reducing water consumption by up to 99% when compared to the traditional sweatshirt.

World Water Day 2021

ReApparel prides itself on "wearing trash" because it looks better on a sweatshirt than it does in the ocean. Following the brand’s leading value of sustainability, for World Water Day 2021, ReApparel will be partnering with a non-profit organization that’s taking the lead on the largest ocean cleanup in history.

“As a brand that holds sustainability at the core of everything we do, we’re proud to work with an organization that works hard to clean our oceans,” said Marie Lagadec, Brand Owner at ReApparel. “Water conservation is often overlooked in the fast fashion industry and replaced by the very practices we’re working hard to dismantle at ReApparel. That’s why we’re honoring World Water Day by donating 10% of our proceeds from sales to an organization that values water conservation as much as we do.”

The donation period will run from March 22nd to March 31st, 2021.