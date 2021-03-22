Spring Kick-Off Celebration To Highlight Family Health and Togetherness
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities Spring Kick Off Celebration in Support of El Nido Family Centers.
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities and El Nido Family Centers bring health, education, and support to the community.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) are proud to present the Spring Kick-Off Celebration with El Nido Family Centers, their first in-person, COVID-safe volunteer event since March 2020. Over 100 El Nido families will be treated to a fun and educational gift bag via drive-thru at El Nido Family Centers’ in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Volunteers observing COVID-safe protocols, including wearing masks, visors, and gloves, will deliver LATLC gift bags to families as they drive-thru a pre-designated lane on West Slauson Ave. The gift includes a unique project - a food education/grow-your-own snack kit for planting carrots! This activity brings the hope of better understanding food production and healthier eating to children and families from Los Angeles’ highest-need communities under the El Nido banner. LATLC’s official mascot, Lovey, will also be on hand to spread festive cheer.
Officers from Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities, including 2021 LATLC President and Kramer Trial Lawyers Founder Daniel K. Kramer, will be on hand to help distribute the gifts on the day, as well as answer any questions El Nido families may have about career and education.
“LATLC is excited and honored to be part of the Spring Kick-Off Celebration, particularly after this year which saw the cancellation of all live events. To support our community in-person, as we respect COVID-safe protocols, is truly a shining, optimistic beacon for our future. Like Spring itself, this celebration brings a sense of renewal.” shares Kramer.
“El Nido is very fortunate to have LATLC as a partner over the years,” says El Nido Family Centers’ Executive Director, Liz Herrera. “They have added a level of happiness and encouragement to our young people. Their volunteers have been dedicated and committed to our mission.”
The Spring Kick-Off Celebration will be taking place at El Nido’s Family Centers at 2069 W. Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, on Saturday, April 3, from 9 am-12 pm. All attendees are required to wear face masks.
About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities (LATLC):
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) was founded in 2006 by seven plaintiff personal injury attorneys whose mission was to make a tangible, positive difference in the community through financial support and volunteer service. Today, LATLC focuses on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness. Since its launch, the LATLC has grown to more than 3,000 supporters, provided more than $5 million in grants and goods, and volunteered over 6000 hours. For more: www.LATLC.org.
About El Nido Family Centers:
For 95 years, El Nido has been guided by the philosophy that “a child cannot grow up twice.” Each year we transform the lives of approximately 15,000 individuals, working in many of Los Angeles’ most under-resourced communities. We create pathways for low-income families to break the cycles of intergenerational poverty, homelessness, child abuse, violence, and teen pregnancy. www.elnidofamilycenters.org.
