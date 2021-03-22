BlackFin Taps Second Former Fed Exec as Principal
Former Fed chief business architect joins mortgage industry consultancy.
Scott Hannah is a fantastic addition to our growing team and I’m thrilled that he has chosen to join us.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Mortgage Banking Industry, announced today that Scott Hannah, a former Chief Business Architect with Federal Reserve Information Technology with over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, has joined the company as a Principal. In his new role, Hannah is responsible for helping clients develop strategic plans including current state assessments, road-mapping, investment rationalization, and build business cases for strategic opportunities.
“Scott is a fantastic addition to our growing team and I’m thrilled that he has chosen to join us,” said Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO. “We now have a very capable team that can help any bank or mortgage lender create a roadmap that will guide them into the future and then help them implement that plan for success.”
During his 6 years at the Fed, Hannah worked to provide alignment between the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland business leaders and National IT strategies in support of services for the U.S. Treasury. Over the course of his 30 years in IT executive management, he led teams at Goldman Sachs, Capital One and the Federal Reserve Bank. Hannah earned his B.S. in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and his M.S. Computer Science from DePaul University.
“I had worked with Pedro Fong and he told me about the team coming together at BlackFin Group,” Hannah said. “After spending a couple of hours with Mark Dangelo and Keith Kemph, I realized that this was going to be an exciting place to be. When it comes to IT in Financial Services, it’s always about speed, opportunity and risk. AI allows us to find and capitalize on new opportunities while tracking and mitigating risk. This is the future for our industry and our team is uniquely qualified to deliver it.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in training, application development, and consulting within the Mortgage Banking Industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing clients the best in resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
