New Creative Contest Girls What Do You Love About Mom Winners Earn Chocolate Party

Recruiting for Good sponsors fun creative writing contest for middle school girls; winners with most inspiring entries earn invite to exclusive chocolate party.
Recruiting for Good sponsors fun creative writing contest for middle school girls; winners with most inspiring entries earn invite to exclusive Mom Daughter chocolate party on (4-3-21 in Santa Monica). Girls simply answer, "what you love most about mom?"
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're making life fun and rewarding for girls who are passionate creative writers."
How Girls Participate to Earn Party Invite
Girls Attend Middle School.
Write two sentences (script, no typed entry) ‘what you love most about mom?’
Parent take a picture of entry and email to Sara(at)WeUseOurVoiceforGood(dot)com (No Later Than 4/1/21)
(Include girl’s first name, grade, and school they attend, limited spaces available for social distanced event)
(Social Distanced Party for 10 Moms and 10 Girls)
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Girls use your talent for good to earn party for awesome party on 4 3 2 1!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru rewarding programs for girls; 'Girls Design Tomorrow,' 'We Prepare Girls for Life,' and 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for 10 girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and design their own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry. Program is Co-Created by Parrish Walsh and Carlos Cymerman. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create the jewelry collection. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can celebrate the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you. www.FictionJewelry.com
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' a collaborative and personal mentoring work experience for Middle School Girls who love to design products that make a positive impact. Girls gain real work experience with creative passionate entrepreneurial moms Nicole Borota and Parrish Walsh. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good collaborates and helps LA/SF parents fund their daughters’ start-ups. Girls attend middle school, high school, and college. www.WePrepareGirlsforLife.com
