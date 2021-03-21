Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Creative Contest Girls What Do You Love About Mom Winners Earn Chocolate Party

Middle School Girls Participate in Creative Writing Contest to Earn Invite for Mom Daughter Chocolate Party #WeUseOurVoiceforGood www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

We Use Our Voice for Good is a Meaningful Mentoring Program for Passion Creative Writing Middle School Girls #weuseourvoiceforgood www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

A passion driven venture for girls to enjoy real work experience, learn passion, purpose, and play #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good @recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors fun creative writing contest for middle school girls; winners with most inspiring entries earn invite to exclusive chocolate party.

We're making life fun and rewarding for girls who are passionate creative writers!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to create and fund value filled fun for the community thru rewarding programs for girls; 'Girls Design Tomorrow,' 'We Prepare Girls for Life,' and 'We Use Our Voice for Good.'

Recruiting for Good sponsors fun creative writing contest for middle school girls; winners with most inspiring entries earn invite to exclusive Mom Daughter chocolate party on (4-3-21 in Santa Monica). Girls simply answer, "what you love most about mom?"

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're making life fun and rewarding for girls who are passionate creative writers."

How Girls Participate to Earn Party Invite

Girls Attend Middle School.

Write two sentences (script, no typed entry) ‘what you love most about mom?’

Parent take a picture of entry and email to Sara(at)WeUseOurVoiceforGood(dot)com (No Later Than 4/1/21)

(Include girl’s first name, grade, and school they attend, limited spaces available for social distanced event)

(Social Distanced Party for 10 Moms and 10 Girls)

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Girls use your talent for good to earn party for awesome party on 4 3 2 1!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru rewarding programs for girls; 'Girls Design Tomorrow,' 'We Prepare Girls for Life,' and 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for 10 girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and design their own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry. Program is Co-Created by Parrish Walsh and Carlos Cymerman. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create the jewelry collection. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can celebrate the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you. www.FictionJewelry.com

Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' a collaborative and personal mentoring work experience for Middle School Girls who love to design products that make a positive impact. Girls gain real work experience with creative passionate entrepreneurial moms Nicole Borota and Parrish Walsh. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good collaborates and helps LA/SF parents fund their daughters’ start-ups. Girls attend middle school, high school, and college. www.WePrepareGirlsforLife.com

