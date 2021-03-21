Department Announces Recipients of Farmers’ Market Promotion Grant

JEFFERSON CITY —

Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the recipients of the Farmers’ Market Promotion Matching Grant Program through Missouri Grown. The grant awards up to $1,000 for reimbursement of expenses associated with promoting Missouri’s farmers’ markets.

The competitive grant program will provide funds to farmers’ markets for promotional pieces that provide awareness to communities about the farmers’ markets in their area. The grant will also fund advertisements that improve understanding of raising food and promote agriculture in those communities.

The 2021 recipients are:

Farmers Market of the Ozarks, Springfield

Joplin Empire Market

U City Farmers’ Market, St. Louis

Healthy Community Market, Florissant

Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market

Peculiar Farmers’ and Artists Market

North City Farmers’ Market, St. Louis

Pleasant Hill Farmers’ Market

DeSoto Farmers’ Market

Ivanhoe Farmers’ Market, Kansas City

C-Street City Market, Springfield

Lake St. Louis Farmers’ and Artists Market

Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers’ Market

Harrisonville Farmers’ and Artists Market

South St. Joseph Farmers’ Market at the Junction

Boone County Farmers’ Market

Arnold Farmers’ Market

Cape Riverfront Market, Cape Girardeau

Monett Area Farmers’ Market

Washington Farmers’ Market

Nixa Area Farmers’ Market

Ozark Connect: Steelville Market

To learn more about the grant, visit the Farmers’ Market Promotion Matching Grant Program webpage for a full list of program requirements, a grant timeline and a list of eligible expenses.

For more information on the Department and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.