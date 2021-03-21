Department Announces Recipients of Farmers’ Market Promotion Grant
Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the recipients of the Farmers’ Market Promotion Matching Grant Program through Missouri Grown. The grant awards up to $1,000 for reimbursement of expenses associated with promoting Missouri’s farmers’ markets.
The competitive grant program will provide funds to farmers’ markets for promotional pieces that provide awareness to communities about the farmers’ markets in their area. The grant will also fund advertisements that improve understanding of raising food and promote agriculture in those communities.
The 2021 recipients are:
- Farmers Market of the Ozarks, Springfield
- Joplin Empire Market
- U City Farmers’ Market, St. Louis
- Healthy Community Market, Florissant
- Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market
- Peculiar Farmers’ and Artists Market
- North City Farmers’ Market, St. Louis
- Pleasant Hill Farmers’ Market
- DeSoto Farmers’ Market
- Ivanhoe Farmers’ Market, Kansas City
- C-Street City Market, Springfield
- Lake St. Louis Farmers’ and Artists Market
- Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers’ Market
- Harrisonville Farmers’ and Artists Market
- South St. Joseph Farmers’ Market at the Junction
- Boone County Farmers’ Market
- Arnold Farmers’ Market
- Cape Riverfront Market, Cape Girardeau
- Monett Area Farmers’ Market
- Washington Farmers’ Market
- Nixa Area Farmers’ Market
- Ozark Connect: Steelville Market
To learn more about the grant, visit the Farmers’ Market Promotion Matching Grant Program webpage for a full list of program requirements, a grant timeline and a list of eligible expenses.
For more information on the Department and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.