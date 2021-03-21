CenfuraⓇ Limited announces a sponsorship and endorsement agreement with rising tennis star Emil Ruusuvuori
CenfuraⓇ Ltd. is delighted and honored to announce a sponsorship and endorsement agreement with rising tennis star Emil Ruusuvuori.
We are looking forward to having Emil as our ambassador, spreading the message of a more sustainable and smarter approach to renewable energy.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CenfuraⓇ Ltd. is delighted and honored to announce a sponsorship and endorsement agreement with rising tennis star Emil Ruusuvuori.
— Pasi Nieminen
Apart from Emil’s indisputable talents on the Tennis Court, number 4 world junior, current ATP 85 with already several wins over top 10 players, Emil’s values, enthusiasm, and desire for a more sustainable world and understanding of the digital economy brings a positive synergy to the partnership.
The Cenfura team is excited and look forward to working with such a bright and talented star, both on and off the court.
Pasi Nieminen Founder and Chairman said, “We are looking forward to having Emil as our ambassador, spreading the message of a more sustainable and smarter approach to renewable energy.”
About Emil Ruusuvuori
Emil is the Former World No. 4 junior who achieved a career-high No. 84 after qualifying en route to 1st ATP Tour QF and SF at 2020 Nur-Sultan. In 2020. he also made a victorious ATP Tour debut at Montpellier (d. Novak), ATP Masters 1000 debut at Cincinnati (d. Korda), and Grand Slam debut at US Open (d. Bedene in 5 sets).
Emil has 5 wins as a member of the Finnish Davis Cup team, including 6-3 6-2 upset of No. 5 seed Thiem in 2019 (AUT d. FIN 3-2).
About Cenfura
Cenfura is a Smart Energy Services company developing and operating renewable energy assets globally. We deploy distributed energy grids with dynamic load handling systems powered by AI to dramatically increase efficiency over traditional renewable energy providers. Our solutions can be islanded and incorporate automated storage to allow deployment in regions where primary grid instability is a serious problem and can cause significant disruptions. Cenfura’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of fully distributed renewable energy across the globe.
We stand at the intersection of several important sectors – Renewable Energy, Regulatory Technology, and Fintech. Cenfura incorporates all three elements to deliver holistic solutions to our end users. We can provide scalable solutions to communities, industrial consumers, farming, mining, and government entities.
Jussi Schultink
Cenfura Ltd
+358 40 6726673
press@cenfura.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn