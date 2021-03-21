MIDDLESEX BARRACKS/ VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE X4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2021 2324 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Timberline Drive Warren, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x4

ACCUSED: Sarah Bray

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/19/2021 Troopers were contacted regarding Sarah Bray being in violation of

multiple conditions of release. The following day, 03/20/2021, Bray was located

at a residence she was prohibited from being at by criminal conditions of

release. Bray was taken into custody and later lodged at the Chittenden

Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/22/2021 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.