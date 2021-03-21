MIDDLESEX BARRACKS/ VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE X4
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301056
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/19/2021 2324 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Timberline Drive Warren, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x4
ACCUSED: Sarah Bray
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/19/2021 Troopers were contacted regarding Sarah Bray being in violation of
multiple conditions of release. The following day, 03/20/2021, Bray was located
at a residence she was prohibited from being at by criminal conditions of
release. Bray was taken into custody and later lodged at the Chittenden
Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/22/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.