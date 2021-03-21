Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 78 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,290 in the last 365 days.

MIDDLESEX BARRACKS/ VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE X4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox                              

STATION: Middlesex                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2021 2324 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Timberline Drive Warren, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x4

ACCUSED: Sarah Bray                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/19/2021 Troopers were contacted regarding Sarah Bray being in violation of

multiple conditions of release. The following day, 03/20/2021, Bray was located

at a residence she was prohibited from being at by criminal conditions of

release. Bray was taken into custody and later lodged at the Chittenden

Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/22/2021 1230 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility      

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

MIDDLESEX BARRACKS/ VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE X4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.