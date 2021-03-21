St. Johnsbury - DUI - Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401183
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2021 @ approximately 2115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Wells River, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence - Refusal
ACCUSED: Amanda Longmoore
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/20/2021 at approximately 2156 hours, Troopers from
the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a 911 hang up call in Wells
River, VT. While speaking with the parties involved, it was determined the
accused, Amanda Longmoore, had driven to the residence under the influence of
intoxicants. Longmoore was administered SFSTs and subsequently arrested for
suspicion of DUI. Longmoore was transported to the Outpost in Bradford for
processing. Longmoore was released with a citation to appear at Orange County
Superior Court Criminal Division on 04/07/2021 at 0800 hours for the charge of
DUI - Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2021 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.