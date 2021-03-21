Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury - DUI - Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401183

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks       

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2021 @ approximately 2115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Wells River, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence - Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Longmoore                              

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 03/20/2021 at approximately 2156 hours, Troopers from

the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a 911 hang up call in Wells

River, VT. While speaking with the parties involved, it was determined the

accused, Amanda Longmoore, had driven to the residence under the influence of

intoxicants. Longmoore was administered SFSTs and subsequently arrested for

suspicion of DUI. Longmoore was transported to the Outpost in Bradford for

processing. Longmoore was released with a citation to appear at Orange County

Superior Court Criminal Division on 04/07/2021 at 0800 hours for the charge of

DUI - Refusal.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2021  0800 hours   

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No 

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Johnsbury - DUI - Refusal

