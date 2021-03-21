Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two offense that occurred on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:54 pm, two suspects attempted to leave an establishment, without paying for services received, at the listed location. The suspects then engaged in a verbal altercation in the establishment. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.